Nunziato, Linda (Wolf), - 77, of Margate, passed away on Thursday evening, April 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda had a rich and full life. She loved the time she spent with her many wonderful friends, but her greatest happiness was spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were truly her pride and joy. She was a huge part of their lives and they all adored her. Linda was a beloved wife and a cherished mother and grandmother. Her family is grateful for every moment they had together. She is survived by her husband, Frank Nunziato; loving children Lisa and Jeff DeMatte and Marla King; four grandchildren, Kyle and Sam DeMatte and Megan and Evan King; and her sister & brother-in-law, Karen and Jack Dunkelman. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Kurt and Helen Wolf. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1pm from Beth Israel Congregation, 1015 East Park Avenue, Vineland. Friends and family will be received beginning at 12pm Interment will follow in Alliance Cemetery, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Linda be made to: Beth Israel Congregation, 1015 East Park Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 8, 2022.