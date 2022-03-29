Raso, Linda A. (nee Duboff), - 72, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA and she lived most of her life in the Hammonton area. Linda along with her husband James were the longtime owners of Raso Liquor Store in Hammonton. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her flowers, playing cards, family game nights, Sunday dinner with her family and cheering on the Hammonton High School Blue Devils football team. She loved taking care of her family, especially her greatest gift of all her precious grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander G. and Ola M. Duboff, her brother, George A. Duboff and her brother-in-law, Challie Mascio. She is survived by her husband, James Raso Jr., three children, Denise Testa (Lew), James Raso III (Georgiann) and Gina Raso, two sisters, Nancy Slemmer (Jesse), and Kathy Mascio, one brother, Robert Duboff (Judith), her five grandchildren, Maya, Dylan, Lily, Alexa, James IV, and her grand puppy, Coco Chanel. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.