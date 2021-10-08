Jackson, Lindsay T. ("Buddy"), - 85, of Orange, peacefully passed away, October 2, 2021. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12:30pm at the Woody "Home For Services", Orange. Visitation Saturday morning, 11:30am until time of services. Interment Rosedale Cemetery, Orange. Mr. Jackson received his Bachelor of Science degree from Kean University. He worked as a Medical Technologist in the Chemistry Department on Automated Systems and later as Supervisor of the Accession Area and Phlebotomy Team at University of Medicine & Dentistry (UMDNJ) Medical Center, Newark, for 42 years before his retirement. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Pleasantville, Mr. Jackson was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, the late Margo Lukachko. He is survived by his devoted wife, Charlene L. Jackson; loving sister Sadie Perry (Phillip); dear aunt, Mamie Jackson as well as nieces nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2021.