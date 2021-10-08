Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lindsay T. "Buddy" Jackson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Home for Services
163 Oakwood Avenue
Orange, NJ
Jackson, Lindsay T. ("Buddy"), - 85, of Orange, peacefully passed away, October 2, 2021. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12:30pm at the Woody "Home For Services", Orange. Visitation Saturday morning, 11:30am until time of services. Interment Rosedale Cemetery, Orange. Mr. Jackson received his Bachelor of Science degree from Kean University. He worked as a Medical Technologist in the Chemistry Department on Automated Systems and later as Supervisor of the Accession Area and Phlebotomy Team at University of Medicine & Dentistry (UMDNJ) Medical Center, Newark, for 42 years before his retirement. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Pleasantville, Mr. Jackson was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, the late Margo Lukachko. He is survived by his devoted wife, Charlene L. Jackson; loving sister Sadie Perry (Phillip); dear aunt, Mamie Jackson as well as nieces nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Woody Home for Services
163 Oakwood Avenue, Orange, NJ
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Woody Home for Services
163 Oakwood Avenue, Orange, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Home for Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Home for Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences to the family.God Bless and you are in our prayers
Nikki D Smith
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results