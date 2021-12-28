Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lis C. De Angelis
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
De Angelis, Lis C., - 86, passed away to a better place December 25, 2021, after a very long illness. Lis was born in Denmark and came to America with her husband Tony who she met in Germany, at a time when they both were involved in embassy duties of their respective nations. Lis devoted her whole married life to her husband Tony and their children Christian and Michael, the latter a Downs Syndrome child. Lis was highly admired for the beautiful sweaters she made for family and friends coupled with her talent for outstanding needlepoint work. Moreover, her Danish cooking skills commanded admiration from the many who were fortunate enough to enjoy her art. One happened to be the 41st President of the United States, George H W Bush, who she served a dessert at a home dinner, which he much enjoyed. Lis was also a member of the MOAA. Tony Lis' husband, sons Christian and Michael, Grandchildren Kristin, Thomas, Dane, and daughter-in-Law Amy survive Lis. A private Celebration of Life will be held April 2022 on her husband, Anthony's 90th Birthday. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Evoy Funeral Homes Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.