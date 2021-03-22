Menu
Lisa Biondolillo
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Biondolillo, Lisa, - 65, of Margate, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at home on March 19th. Born March 3, 1956 in Staten Island NY. Lisa relocated her family to Margate from Huntington Beach California over 30 years ago. Discovering the beauty and uniqueness of residing between ocean and bay she began to grow roots and knew this is where she wanted to raise her children. Lisa had many gifts. One that she was particularly well known for were her skilled hands! As anyone that she worked on in her years as a massage therapist at The Hilton in Atlantic City can attest, her unusually large hands held a magical healing touch. Once retiring from that profession, she entered the hospitality field. Many people will remember Lisa's beautiful smile and varied acts of kindness from when she hosted and managed at Steve & Cookie's in Margate. She then moved onto manage Ventnor 7311 coffee shop and finally, she would come to share her bright calming light as an ambassador at Reed's Organic Farm. Lisa was most proud of her children Daniel, Taylor, and Brian. She knew the value of making memories. This is most evident in the volumes of photos and videos collected of all of them enjoying each other's company dining, dancing, and generally celebrating life together over the years. She has left a most important legacy to her children and to all who knew her. The gift of genuine kindness. Survivors include her daughter Taylor (Alec), sons Daniel and Brian, and beloved pup 'The Dahl'. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Sally and Frank Biondolillo. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Lisa at a later date. At the request of Lisa and her family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reed's Organic Farms non profit "A Meaningful Purpose" (501C3). Donations can be made online at www.reedsorganicfarm.org. or mailed to: A Meaningful Purpose c/o Reed's Organic Farm, 5075 Spruce Ave. Egg Harbor Township NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2021.
So sorry for your loss... I am here if you need me
Sylvia
March 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Diane Sommerlad
March 24, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers
Ashley scalia
March 23, 2021
If you need anything cuz please let me know!
Jonathan Moragne
March 22, 2021
Lisa, we will always treasure our celebrations and talks together! Your sense of humor, smiles and kindnesses give and always gave us comfort and inspiration. Your beautiful children are a testament to your life and we feel blessed to have memories with all of you. Sending LOVE from Saratoga Springs.
Susan & Terri
March 22, 2021
