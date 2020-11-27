Minney, Lois Jane (Klingenberg/Leek), - of Egg Harbor City, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her first husband, Jesse Richard (Dick) Leek, her daughter Bonnie Bakely, her son-in-law Bill Bakely, and her parents Sue and Emil Klingenberg. Lois was retired from the William J. Hughes Technical Center where she worked for the government as a technical editor (and later as a contractor). Once retired, she used her creative talents to make flyers for the Cape Atlantic Christian Women's Club as well as bulletins and other documents for her church. Lois had a love for music and played both the organ and piano. She was a member of Victory Bible Church of Hammonton, and actively participated in the "Nifty Fifties" senior group. She was fond of their outings and the time spent with her friends. Lois loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. She especially enjoyed holiday gatherings and game nights (Scrabble was her favorite game). Lois is survived by her loving husband, Robert Minney; her sister, Judith Baxter; two daughters, Sue Leek (Grace) and Heather Vaughn (Rick); son, Randy Leek; grandchildren, Shannon Leek; Kyle Vaughn; and Adam Vaughn; her nephew Brett Baxter (Susan); and great-niece Marnie Baxter. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 9:00am with service to follow at 10:00am at Victory Bible Church in Hammonton. Interment will immediately follow at the Lower Bank cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 27, 2020.