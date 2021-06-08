Lauriello, Lois, - 80, of Wildwood, (Huston) Joined the Lord on June 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Helen Huston, siblings, Harry Huston, Dave Huston, and Florence Huston (Osmundsen). She leaves behind a legacy of love and caring for her children, Leonard, Jr.(Maria), Richard (Lisa) and Michelle (Jake), grandchildren, Alex, Sebastian, James and Daniella. She leaves behind many sister and brother in-laws. Lois and her husband, Leonard were together for 61 beautiful years. They are the former owners of Holly Beach Motel of Wildwood. A lifelong member of the Ladies Fire Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for many different organizations always willing to lend a hand. She was Third Ward Council person from 1987 to 1993 and loved by so many. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11 am at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Visitation 9:30 am to 10:45 am in St. Ann's. Burial in St Mary"s Cemetery, Cold Spring, In Lieu of flowers all donations send to "Love of Linda Cancer.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.
Sponsored by Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc.
8 Entries
Our thoughts of deepest sympathy to the Lauriello family. She was a great lady.
Earl & Arlene Ostrander
June 25, 2021
Dear Lenny, Maria and family,
So sorry to hear about your Mom. She was a wonderful lady. May your memories of her give all of you comfort in the days ahead.
Thinking of you,
Steven and Denise Strunk
Cincinnati, Ohio
Denise and Steven Strunk
Other
June 24, 2021
Len & Family, So sorry to hear of Lois's passing; she was such a sweet girl. I remember when she & you and Big Lenny and Freddy Borden hung around in Wildwood Pizzeria listening to the juke box when you were kids. Everyone knew you two were meant to be. Wonderful memories. God bless you & your family.
Faye & Don Grosse
Friend
June 11, 2021
our condolences to Len and his family in the loss of a wonderful thoughtful woman. Lois was like a member of our family, known as Aunt Lois and Uncle Len. She was much loved by all of our family that knew her. She will be missed Love, Bert, Lisa and Kathi's families.
Roberta Auciella
Family
June 9, 2021
Lois was such a wonderful woman and will be sadly missed. God bless her and her family to help them get through this great loss
Susan E Lauriello
Family
June 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kathy Donahue
Friend
June 8, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Lois passing. Deepest sympathy to Len and family.
Terri and Jim Mauriello
Friend
June 8, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Lois's passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
She was a great person.