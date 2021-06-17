Gill Shepperson, Lois Catherine, - 92, of Atlantic City, Lois Catherine Gill Shepperson was born October 28, 1928, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She died peacefully at home on June 13, 2021. Lois was the youngest of three children born to Catherine (nee' West) and Thomas Gill, Jr. She received her formal education at the Atlantic City Public School System, graduating from Atlantic City High School. Lois worked in various positions, many of them in management, for the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 37 years. Lois loved doing puzzles, there was not a puzzle she could not solve and she would sit in her recliner doing one until it was solved! It's no wonder why she won so many spelling bee contests in school. She loved her clubs, and she was a member of: Les Jeuene Silhouettes Social Club and her Pokeno Club. However, the Seven Stars Book Club was her favorite. She was a member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church and she loved her church and her church family. She formed many wonderful friendships. Because of her love and dedication to the church, she was presented with the "Spirit of Mother Lewis" Award. Lois loved her family, and not a day went by without her telling each of them, that she loved them and appreciated everything they did. Lois was predeceased by: her older brothers, Thomas Gill, III and Allen Gill, Sr. She is survived by: her sons, Nathaniel (Anita) and Larry; daughters, Teena (Chris) and Kathy (David); granddaughters, Janita and Anjelique; great-granddaughter, Bryce; niece, Theda Massey; nephews, Thomas Gill, Anthony Gill and Geoff Dayton; as well as her "other" children, Nicholas Ganaway and William "Billy" Johnson. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 17, 2021.