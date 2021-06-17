Menu
Lois Catherine Gill Shepperson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Gill Shepperson, Lois Catherine, - 92, of Atlantic City, Lois Catherine Gill Shepperson was born October 28, 1928, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She died peacefully at home on June 13, 2021. Lois was the youngest of three children born to Catherine (nee' West) and Thomas Gill, Jr. She received her formal education at the Atlantic City Public School System, graduating from Atlantic City High School. Lois worked in various positions, many of them in management, for the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 37 years. Lois loved doing puzzles, there was not a puzzle she could not solve and she would sit in her recliner doing one until it was solved! It's no wonder why she won so many spelling bee contests in school. She loved her clubs, and she was a member of: Les Jeuene Silhouettes Social Club and her Pokeno Club. However, the Seven Stars Book Club was her favorite. She was a member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church and she loved her church and her church family. She formed many wonderful friendships. Because of her love and dedication to the church, she was presented with the "Spirit of Mother Lewis" Award. Lois loved her family, and not a day went by without her telling each of them, that she loved them and appreciated everything they did. Lois was predeceased by: her older brothers, Thomas Gill, III and Allen Gill, Sr. She is survived by: her sons, Nathaniel (Anita) and Larry; daughters, Teena (Chris) and Kathy (David); granddaughters, Janita and Anjelique; great-granddaughter, Bryce; niece, Theda Massey; nephews, Thomas Gill, Anthony Gill and Geoff Dayton; as well as her "other" children, Nicholas Ganaway and William "Billy" Johnson. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry hear of Miss Lois´s passing she was a customer at the drugstore I worked at on Pacific Ave and worked with my mom at the telephone company Lois was the sweetest lady so sorry for your loss god bless everyone
Barbara Folis Meserole
July 3, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nancy Martin
Family
June 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Lois shepperson was special person. I knew Lois for about 20yrs. She was a delight to work for as her pest control technician, always had a smile. She seemed to never have a bad day. We need more people like her in this world today.
Jim sobocinski
Work
June 19, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Shepperson family as you mourn your Mother's transition. Sadly I learned of her passing. Sometimes in life God allows us to cross paths with someone who reminds us there are good and decent people in the world, Mrs. Shepperson was one of those people. I hope your own memories can provide some comfort, she will truly be missed. May you find comfort in knowing, she made a difference in many lives during her journey. Death ends a life not a relationship, she will always be in your heart. May God in His infinite grace and mercy generously bless you and your family.
Robert (Rap) Brown Sr.
June 18, 2021
I had the pleasure of taking care of her Sprinkler system for years. She was always a so nice every time I worked for her. My condolences to her family.
John Ayres
Other
June 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to a great lady. When I started at NJ Bell (1965) I was lucky enough to work with Lois. She was always so sweet & helpful. Especially to the newbies.
Barbara Brosky Hood
June 17, 2021
I worked with Lois in Atlantic City bell telephone, she was a funny great person, I also knew her friend Jenny I worked with many years ago, May god bless her, and her family
Christie magee
Friend
June 17, 2021
