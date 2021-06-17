Prayers and condolences to the Shepperson family as you mourn your Mother's transition. Sadly I learned of her passing. Sometimes in life God allows us to cross paths with someone who reminds us there are good and decent people in the world, Mrs. Shepperson was one of those people. I hope your own memories can provide some comfort, she will truly be missed. May you find comfort in knowing, she made a difference in many lives during her journey. Death ends a life not a relationship, she will always be in your heart. May God in His infinite grace and mercy generously bless you and your family.

Robert (Rap) Brown Sr. June 18, 2021