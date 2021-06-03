Kohke, Lola (Cuevas), - of Galloway, was born May 26, 1928 in Newark, NJ. Her parents were John and Rosa Cuevas. Lola died peacefully at her home in Galloway, NJ May 26, 2021 surrounded by family. Lola married John Kohke in 1949 and they recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Lola is survived by her husband, John; her daughters, Dale Winchester, and Elise Carlson; her five grandchildren, Benjamin and Eric Carlson, August Belfiglio, and Jessica and Natalie Kohke; and her great-granddaughter, Vera Valentin. She is predeceased by her son, Gary Kohke and granddaughter, Olivia Belfiglio. Lola graduated from New Jersey State Teachers College in 1950 with a B.S. in education. She was an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company retiring in 1989. She enjoyed world travel, beekeeping and Tai Chi. Lola also volunteered at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut where she lived for 29 years. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, from noon to 1 pm with the Funeral services starting at 1 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.