Musso, Loretta M. (Tomasetti), - 94, of Galloway, Our sweet Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother - the Matriarch of our family – Loretta peacefully passed away at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway on March 26, 2022. Loretta was born in 1928 to Gino and Tessie Tomasetti and grew up in Vineland, NJ, where she eventually met the love of her life, Joseph Musso, during her freshman year at Vineland High School. In 1947, Loretta and Joe were a June wedding couple and went forward to raise their two daughters, Joanne and Carol, in their home in Vineland. Family meant everything to them. Loretta loved sharing and listening to stories with her daughters, enjoyed putting together too-many-to-count photo albums and cooking all the favorite traditional, holiday and party dishes. Loretta and Joe were known for their many fun gatherings, pool parties and barbeques. Loretta worked as a substitute teacher in Gloucester County and in later years worked for the Vineland Board of Education. On their way to retirement, the couple moved from Vineland to Ocean City, NJ and then on to sunny Florida until 1996 when they returned to NJ, living in Marmora. Loretta was a dedicated parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Marmora where she volunteered for various parish service groups including the Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Society and her favorite task of matching drivers with people in need of transportation. At the heart of her spiritual life, Loretta was devoted to the Blessed Mother and loved being part of the Parish Rosary Group. Loretta was predeceased in 2000 by her husband, Joe, and in 2003 by her son-in-law, Charlie McGuire. She is survived by her loving daughters, Joanne McGuire and Carol (Bob) Reilert, her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kim) McGuire, Julie (Dave) Ledbetter, Steven (Ava) Cocchi, Aimee (Matt) Kneiss and Sarah Reilert, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Sophia Ledbetter, Luca Cocchi, Bella Cocchi and Caprio Cocchi. Loretta's funeral and burial will be private. The family asks that when Loretta comes to mind, you will remember her beautiful smile and kind heart. If desired, donations may be sent to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish or St. Vincent de Paul Society, both located at 200 Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora, NJ 08223. Love ya, love ya, love ya…Mom, MomMom, Granny MomMom. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.