Sheeran, Loretta Theresa (nee Seitzinger), - 95, of Galloway Twp, died peacefully Tuesday, March 9, 2021, surrounded by her children. Loretta was born in Philadelphia where she grew up, met and married the love of her life, John Sheeran. After marriage, she left her job with Bell Telephone and for the next 70 years dedicated her life fully to her husband and five children. Loretta's happiness was tied inextricably to her family's, their joy was her joy. She was always there to support them and never offered criticism, only encouragement. As another of The Greatest Generation, she suffered the deprivation, hardships and challenges of the Depression and World War II. Whether it was in spite of, or because of that, she gave everything and expected nothing. She never had a bad day; she was truly happy and contented all the time. Loretta was a woman of faith and lived that faith for all her life, instilling the same in her children. At Villa Raffaella, where she resided for the last 2 years, she found much comfort with the Sisters of Mercy and daily mass in the chapel there. Loretta is predeceased by her parents, Rose (McGowan) and Raymond Seitzinger; her siblings, Rita, Raymond, Thomas and MaryRose; and her husband, John. She is survived by her children, John (Judy), AnnaMarie Mitchell (Richard), Michael (Ruth), Patrick (Karen) and Corinne Dinger (Chris); as well as 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving niece, Theresa Hall. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 13th from 8:30-10:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway Twp. 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living, 917 S. Main St. Pleasantville NJ 08232. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 12, 2021.