Gross, Lori Ann Holcombe, - 49, of Voorhees, NJ passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2021 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. A visitation will be held from 2pm-4pm on Sunday, March 28th with a memorial service immediately following at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, 609-641-0001. Lori aka "Red", "Aunt ToTo", "Cookie" was born in Somers Point, NJ on September 15, 1971 and grew up in Galloway. She graduated from Absegami High School, class of 1989, where she played Softball and was in the Band. She graduated from Michigan State University and was employed by Braskem in Philadelphia. Lori was happiest taking vacations with her loving husband and two children. Spending time in Ocean City or Fripp Island, SC near the ocean was her passion. Whether it was hosting Thanksgiving, baking bread and deserts, or organizing birthday and holiday parties, she was always happy to spend time with family and friends. She was known for her beautiful strawberry blond hair and unique one green and one blue eye which garnered her plenty of kind hearted teasing as a child. Lori had a love for concerts and sports, especially Michigan State and the Phillies. Her annual Mother's Day trip with friends to the game was always a must. She also loved to travel (Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Hawaii, Florida, Michigan, California, and Maine to name a few). Her "favorite Aunt" status was legendary because she remembered and celebrated the little things and was always there to hang out or just talk. Her spirit is in our hearts forever. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Charlotte (Strigh) Ay, George and Eileen (Burton) Holcombe Sr., Uncles Frank and Donald Ay, Mother-in-law Carol Gross and godfather Lee Pattison. Lori is survived by her loving husband, George; her two children, Garrett and Lily; her loving parents, George and Herta Holcombe; her brothers, George (Steffany) and Andrew (Jennifer) Holcombe; her sisters, Beth Ann (Ron) Maisto, Terri Ann Holcombe, and Karen (Kurt) Kemme; her aunts, Andrea Ay, Suzanne DeSimone, Janice Ogden, Candice Swiger, and Janet Ay; and her father-in-law, George Gross. She also survived by her nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt ToTo including Wesley, Samantha and Alek Holcombe, Anthony, Michael, and Julie Maisto, Bailey and Tanner Holcombe, and Karli, Kayleigh, and Karissa Kemme. Lori also is survived by many cousins, countless friends, and the other 3 corners of her "square" Regina Banner (her best friend since the age of 5), Rachael Jobes, and Lisa Pilkington. Contributions can be made to Lori's favorite charity the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (JaM Walkers) or directly to Lily (66T-Y2N) and Garrett's (20H-L79) college funds at Ugift529.com
. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.