Hurd, Lorraine Marie (Beilman), - 91, of Absecon, NJ passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11am Tuesday, March 16th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Port Republic Cemetery. Lorraine was born at Misericordia Hospital in Philadelphia, PA on December 3, 1929. She was educated at St Timothy's Grammar School and graduated from St Hubert's Girls High School in 1947. After graduation, she trained as a bookkeeper and worked steadily during her single years in Philadelphia and for a short time in Florida. She traveled extensively through Europe with her friends and her love of travel lasted a lifetime with many return trips to Europe and Australia. Her final journey took her to China in May 2016. At age 27, she met William Edmund Hurd (deceased) of Absecon and was married at St Domenic's Church in Philadelphia on May 18th, 1957. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Absecon NJ. Bill was a member of the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department and so Lorraine became an active and hardworking member of the Ladies Auxiliary for over 60 years, where she made many lifelong friends. She was a founding parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and was active in the annual Christmas craft bazaars and many other fundraising events. She worked as a bookkeeper at several local firms including Atlantic Cadillac, Wood & Schilling, and the Atlantic City Country Club. During retirement, she was a volunteer at St Katherine Drexel Catholic Church until she was 90 years old when the COVID pandemic restrictions limited her activities in early 2020. Lorraine will be remembered for her quick wit and storytelling ability which she retained to the end of her days. She was a knowledgeable and avid collector and made many friends at local garage sales and charity shops. Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving parents, Vincent and Lelia Beilman, and her beloved husband, William Hurd. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Lee Hurd Piraner, her son-in-law, Paul Piraner and her step-granddaughter, Georgia Rose Piraner of Sydney, Australia; her brother, Vincent Paul Beilman, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Audrey Beilman of Tampa, FL; her nephew, Vincent Paul Beilman, III of Tampa, FL; and her niece, Susan Beilman Brimmer of Texas and their respective families. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 13, 2021.