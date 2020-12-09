Martin, Lorraine E., - 87, of N. Cape May, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Audubon, NJ to Violett and Ralph Wescott, and a graduate of Audubon High School. She worked various jobs as the children grew older, such from working part-time at the Rio Grande Drive-In Movies to settling in at the Lower Township Recreation Department. She was the foundation and support of her husband (married 65 yrs), family, and home-front. Lorraine was a Holly Shores Girl Scout leader for numerous years, for the Brownies, Juniors and Cadets. She also was part of various school PTA's and the LCMR Band Boosters. She traveled with her husband to support the children over the years; a boardwalk art show, a college lacrosse game, a girl scout field trip, or a high school band trip. She enjoyed traveling and road trips from the Poconos (Split Rock Lodge) to Florida to Las Vegas, coffee and cake with friends, ceramics, a lot of cruises with friends and family, reading, cribbage and dominoes, and watching sports and old movies. Two of her favorite classics were "Gone with the Wind" and "White Christmas", which she shared with her children and grandchildren. Lorraine is survived by her son, Rick (Dorothea) Martin of Erma, and daughter Brenda (Martin) Boudreaux (Murphy) of Las Vegas, NV, grandchildren Ashley (Adam) Larson, Jade Martin, Alysha Martin, Murphy Boudreaux III and great grandchildren Ava Larson and Logan Martin-Wiley. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Martin, daughter Colleen Martin, parents Violet and Ralph Wescott, and sister Charlotte Pratt / Schuhart. Services for Lorraine will be held at 2pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Burial will immediately follow service at the First Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Church St., Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.