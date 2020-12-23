Menu
Lorraine Matteo
Matteo, Lorraine (nee Christopher), - 89, of Somers Point, passed peacefully Sunday, December 20th, 2020 to be reunited with her husband Michael. Her biggest devotion was to her family. She leaves behind her son Glen Matteo, daughter Marlene Aurigemma and husband Ralph, her granddaughter Alexis and husband Sean. Lorraine spent most of her life in Philadelphia where she was beloved by friends and family. She was always available and generous to all. She loved cooking and regularly opened her home to neighbors, creating lavish feasts and long-lasting memories. Every summer Lorraine took her family to the Atlantic City Shore. She spent her days on the beach with her children and walked the "boards" in the evening. Eventually, Lorraine and Michael retired to the Jersey shore. She was loved and cherished by all and will be greatly missed. A private funeral service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Lorraine's memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.
Sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc.
3 Entries
Glen and Marlene and family. We are so sorry for your loss. So glad my mom had the opportunity to spend the day visiting with her. You mom was a sweetheart.
Lisa chase
March 7, 2021
Marlene and Glen, I was saddened to hear about the passing of your mother. I have so many childhood memories of growing up on Knorr St. (two doors away from you).Your mother bringing in a bowl of macaroni to my house for me. Mike ,cutting my hair in your basement, your mother opening her back door when the dog catcher was trying to get my cocker spaniel ,Corky , letting him run into her house. It has been so many years since we last saw each other but my thoughts and prayers are with you. Your family will always be in my memory. Herbie Katz
Herbie Katz
December 30, 2020
Lorraine- From the lamb at Easter, to the fishes at Christmas, you always found a way fill our bellies and make forever memories. We'll miss you and never forget your humor, feistiness, and of course your sweet tooth. The last time we were together was at Alexis & Sean's wedding. I still laugh when you appointed yourself the official food critic and had to try every hors d'oeuvre, some just once, and others many times : ) Tom & Anita
Tom & Anita
December 26, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results