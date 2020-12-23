Marlene and Glen, I was saddened to hear about the passing of your mother. I have so many childhood memories of growing up on Knorr St. (two doors away from you).Your mother bringing in a bowl of macaroni to my house for me. Mike ,cutting my hair in your basement, your mother opening her back door when the dog catcher was trying to get my cocker spaniel ,Corky , letting him run into her house. It has been so many years since we last saw each other but my thoughts and prayers are with you. Your family will always be in my memory. Herbie Katz

Herbie Katz December 30, 2020