Matteo, Lorraine (nee Christopher), - 89, of Somers Point, passed peacefully Sunday, December 20th, 2020 to be reunited with her husband Michael. Her biggest devotion was to her family. She leaves behind her son Glen Matteo, daughter Marlene Aurigemma and husband Ralph, her granddaughter Alexis and husband Sean. Lorraine spent most of her life in Philadelphia where she was beloved by friends and family. She was always available and generous to all. She loved cooking and regularly opened her home to neighbors, creating lavish feasts and long-lasting memories. Every summer Lorraine took her family to the Atlantic City Shore. She spent her days on the beach with her children and walked the "boards" in the evening. Eventually, Lorraine and Michael retired to the Jersey shore. She was loved and cherished by all and will be greatly missed. A private funeral service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Lorraine's memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.