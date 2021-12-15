Swift, Lorraine E., - 97, of Upper Twp., passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. Lorraine was born March 2, 1924 in Philadelphia to George and Lorraine Eaton. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL and two years later due to the sudden death of her father, the family moved back to Philadelphia. In Junior High School she excelled in sports and was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. It was during Junior High School that she went on a Youth Group weekend retreat. During that trip, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Lorraine learned to play the piano at a young age and she also began writing poetry. After High School, she worked as a secretary in a Defense Plant and for the American Sunday School Union. In 1942 she met George Swift. They dated whenever he was on leave from the Merchant Marine Academy. They married in December of 1944 and had 4 children: Robert, Alan, David and Kathy. When her children were young, she was a Den Mother and Scout Leader and taught school as a Remedial Reading Teacher. In 1973 Lorraine and George moved their family to the shore. Lorraine played the piano and worked with the Children's Bell Choir and Adult Choir at Trinity U.M. Church, Marmora for 18 years. She also taught Bible Study at Corbin City. The Lord called George home in 1993. She described him as the" Light of my Life". She later played piano at nursing homes and adult daycare centers and taught Bible Study at Crest Haven Nursing Home. She loved to do all kinds of crats and bake cookies to give away. For many years she has blessed the Corbin City Baptist Church family by playing piano and helping with special events. She state that she was grateful for all the Lord has blessed he with… "The Lord is good. Blessed be His Name". She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11am on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Main Street (Route 50), Tuckahoe where relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow services at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.
Dear Kathy and family,
Your mom meant so much to me. I felt so blessed to be able to have an honorary grandmom and to call her Grandmom Lorraine. We met at church (Corbin City Baptist) and enjoyed many a service and pot luck dinners there. I remember in the evening she would always watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune while she made "cross in my pockets". When ever I would visit we´d either go to Dino´s diner for long visits or just enjoy lemonade and sugar cookies. I loved her lemonade. I was so happy to introduce her to my first born son, Noah. I know she settled in well in Heaven and is playing the piano for all to enjoy and is also enjoying her reunion with her husband.
I pray that the memories you have of her will help to fill the void her absence has created in your hearts.
In Jesus´ name,
April
April Antico
Friend
December 15, 2021
I loved Lorraine "Gram" very much, I often think of her. Very sad to hear of her passing. She used to babysit myself and my sister. I loved just popping by as an adult, and it always seemed like she just made cookies that day. I still have one of her crosses that she stitched and would give away.
I'll always remember the story she told me, She was watching me when I was sick and said I looked up at her, touched her cheek, and told her she was an Angel. My heart warms thinking of that.