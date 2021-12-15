Swift, Lorraine E., - 97, of Upper Twp., passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. Lorraine was born March 2, 1924 in Philadelphia to George and Lorraine Eaton. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL and two years later due to the sudden death of her father, the family moved back to Philadelphia. In Junior High School she excelled in sports and was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. It was during Junior High School that she went on a Youth Group weekend retreat. During that trip, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Lorraine learned to play the piano at a young age and she also began writing poetry. After High School, she worked as a secretary in a Defense Plant and for the American Sunday School Union. In 1942 she met George Swift. They dated whenever he was on leave from the Merchant Marine Academy. They married in December of 1944 and had 4 children: Robert, Alan, David and Kathy. When her children were young, she was a Den Mother and Scout Leader and taught school as a Remedial Reading Teacher. In 1973 Lorraine and George moved their family to the shore. Lorraine played the piano and worked with the Children's Bell Choir and Adult Choir at Trinity U.M. Church, Marmora for 18 years. She also taught Bible Study at Corbin City. The Lord called George home in 1993. She described him as the" Light of my Life". She later played piano at nursing homes and adult daycare centers and taught Bible Study at Crest Haven Nursing Home. She loved to do all kinds of crats and bake cookies to give away. For many years she has blessed the Corbin City Baptist Church family by playing piano and helping with special events. She state that she was grateful for all the Lord has blessed he with… "The Lord is good. Blessed be His Name". She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11am on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Main Street (Route 50), Tuckahoe where relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow services at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.