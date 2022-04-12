Bergamesco, Louis A., - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, Passed away on April 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary Bergamesco (nee Duncan). Loving father of Richard (Dana), Gregory (Nicole), and Lesley Bergamesco. Dear brother of the late Richard Bergamesco. Caring grandfather of Oliver Vician, Alexandra, Matthew, and Andrew Bergamesco. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 3 PM to 4PM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be at 4 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Louis to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 12, 2022.