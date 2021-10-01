Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis A. Borkowski
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Borkowski, Louis A., - 76, of Brigantine, formerly of Williamstown, affectionately known as "Brutal Lou", passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Lou was born in Philadelphia to the late Louis and Mary (Couzzo) Borkowski. Lou proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over 30 years in the casino industry as a Floor Supervisor. Lou was a day one employee at the Tropicana. He also was employed at Trump Marina, the Golden Nugget and the Borgata. After his retirement he worked part-time for the City of Brigantine in the Public Works Department. In his spare time, Lou enjoyed nothing more than fishing on Brigantine Beach. Lou had a very outgoing personality and he will be sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers in the casino industry and the City of Brigantine. Lou is survived by his beloved wife Diane (nee Barnabei), his son Louis A. Borkowski Jr (Erin) and his grandsons Andrew Borkowski and Wes Thomas. He is also survived by his brother-in-law James Barnabei and his nephews Louis and James Barnabei. In addition to his parents Lou is predeceased by his son Christian J. Borkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lou's Life Celebration on Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:50AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be private. Military Honors by the Last Salute Honor Guard will follow immediately after Mass. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-1942. To share your fondest memory of Lou please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St Thomas Church
331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Thomas Church
331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Keates & Plum Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
So sorry for the loss of your husband Louis..I am a good friend of your brother, Jimmie. Offer my condolences to all of your family... If possible call me at 856 784 8589... I would like to converse with your brother. Thank you and Blessings to all of you in this time of sorrow.
Lynnette Kowalczyk
Friend
December 26, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of Lou's passing. I've known Lou for many years through fishing the beaches of Brigantine, especially the cove for summer flounder. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to Diane and his entire family.
ARLENE PERKOWSKI
Friend
October 13, 2021
Carol and I are so sorry to hear about Lou´s passing. Lou was a great Man. I was Blessed to work and carpool hearing all of Lou´s jokes and stories. I will never forget Lou. God Bless you Diane, Louis and Family.
John Ervin
Friend
October 6, 2021
I have so many great memories of working with Brutalmy favorite people are people who make me laughwe laughed all the timeremember the coin collection every year on his birthday.he was a great family man and he loved his family so muchI will miss him
Wanda Ashley
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rita and Joe Tkachyk
October 5, 2021
Another lifelong friend is gone! Joey
Joe DeCarlo
Friend
October 5, 2021
I will always remember Lou being there for Frank while he was in the hospital~they enjoyed so much time fishing on the beach hopefully in my mind they are together again fishing every day and saying that their fish is bigger ....two fishing buddies together again !!
Cheryl Howardell
Friend
September 30, 2021
Diane I am so sorry to hear of louis passing. He was a great guy. I joked with him every day when he would stop in the store. May God Bless you, your son, and Grandson. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Stephanie Caulfield
Friend
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Lou. I worked with Brutal Lou at Trump Marina for over 20 years, and he always brought laughter to our jobs.
lynn gentner
Friend
September 30, 2021
My condolences to Diane and the whole family!
Angel Martinez
Friend
September 30, 2021
Spero and I are broken-hearted to have learned of Lou's passing. So sad that we were just getting to know this wonderful neighbor and his lovely wife. Sincere condolences to Diane and the rest of his family and friends. May his memory be eternal. God bless you Lou.
Tina and Spero Koulouris
Neighbor
September 30, 2021
Diane and Family, My Most deepest condolences Lou is a Great man ,true friend without a doubt the funniest guy Ever ! i will miss him dearly and always remember him with pure joy ,fun & love forever
Frank Naclerio
Coworker
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Lou . He was a great person! Always nice & happy. He will be missed God bless´!
Janet-Dr. Menaquale office
October 2, 2021
Louie JR so sorry to hear about your father my deepest condolences.
Tony Balmos
October 1, 2021
Diane and family. Very sorry for your loss what a great man.
Lee Jones
Coworker
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results