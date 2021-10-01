Borkowski, Louis A., - 76, of Brigantine, formerly of Williamstown, affectionately known as "Brutal Lou", passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Lou was born in Philadelphia to the late Louis and Mary (Couzzo) Borkowski. Lou proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over 30 years in the casino industry as a Floor Supervisor. Lou was a day one employee at the Tropicana. He also was employed at Trump Marina, the Golden Nugget and the Borgata. After his retirement he worked part-time for the City of Brigantine in the Public Works Department. In his spare time, Lou enjoyed nothing more than fishing on Brigantine Beach. Lou had a very outgoing personality and he will be sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers in the casino industry and the City of Brigantine. Lou is survived by his beloved wife Diane (nee Barnabei), his son Louis A. Borkowski Jr (Erin) and his grandsons Andrew Borkowski and Wes Thomas. He is also survived by his brother-in-law James Barnabei and his nephews Louis and James Barnabei. In addition to his parents Lou is predeceased by his son Christian J. Borkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lou's Life Celebration on Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:50AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be private. Military Honors by the Last Salute Honor Guard will follow immediately after Mass. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-1942. To share your fondest memory of Lou please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 1, 2021.