Golin, Louis, - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Tuesday December 9th. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynnda Golin, daughter, Stacie Golin-Moore, son, Gregg Golin, son, Brian Golin, son-in-law, Charles Moore, and daughter-in-law, Heather Golin, his wonderful grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Sydney Golin, Andi Golin, Daniel Moore, and Kayla Moore. Born on October 14, 1941 in Philadelphia, he grew up with a close and hardworking family, who together worked in the meatpacking industry for 35 years. One of the things Lou was most proud of was serving his country in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. Upon his return from his tour of duty, Lou met his wonderful wife, Lynnda, who he loved dearly for 51 years. Together they had three children and lived in Cherry Hill for 33 years. When he left the family business, he started his own business, which he successfully operated for 25 years. Some of Lou's hobbies included photography, karate, in which he achieved a 2nd degree black belt, and becoming a Freemason, achieving the status of Worshipful Master. He will truly be missed by his family, friends, and community. Lou will be remembered as a loving, giving, and honorable man by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. At the request of the family, private graveside services will be held Sunday December 13 at 12 noon. For additional information with a link for services and to offer condolences, please visit www.jsgfunerals.com
. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc., Mays Landing.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.