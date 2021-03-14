Menu
Louis John Kelly
KELLY, LOUIS JOHN, - 85, of Atlantic City, died peacefully on March 10, 2021 at home, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of the late Catherine; loving father of Margie, Sean and Bernadette; father-in- law of Damaris, Eileen and Gary. "Keek" will be missed by his four grandsons, Steven, Gaelen, Aiden and Joseph. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Margaret, Pauline and Lynn. Lou was affectionately known as "Uncle Lou" by numerous nieces and nephews in the United States, Scotland, England and Australia. He was also companion to Barbara. Lou was predeceased by his parents Louis V. and Marion and his sister Mary and brother Gus. Lou proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was very proud of his Mechanical Engineering (BSME) degree from Drexel and his successful attainment of his Professional Engineer (PE) license from the State of PA . Lou's nephew Ian said it best: "Uncle Lou was always great company and a real gent." The family is eternally grateful to our father's in-home aides – Aires, Silvia G and Silvia M- who kept our father comfortable, safe and happy in his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Louis Kelly 11:00am Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Lou's name to your choice of charity or any of the following: Michael J. Fox Foundation, The American Heart Association, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Humane Society of Atlantic County. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc)
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
RIP Louis Kelly. He must had been a very good father. We never met him, but we are friends of his daugthers Margie and Damaris. Only a very good man can bring up a person so compassionate and generous like Margie. He will be missed. Our condolences for the family.
Carmen Iglesias
March 29, 2021
Condolences to your family. We all loved your mom and dad and they will be missed much. I can still see us kids at your place in West Chester with those Dunkin Donuts sitting around your table. Just waiting to sink our teeth into those things. We sent a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in your father's name. Although I personally won't be able to make the mass, I will be thinking of you all as I have been this week. Love you all. Bobby
Rob (Bobby) Cirillo
March 15, 2021
