Lamanna, Louis J., - 81, of Seaville, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Catanoso) Lamanna, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963 and graduated from Rutgers University and Central Michigan University receiving his Master's Degree. He served 42 years of dedicated service with the Cape May County Health Dept. and as Public Health Coordinator. He retired in 2006. He enjoyed retirement. He loved his home and enjoyed maintaining his beautiful yard. He found beauty in life everywhere and loved flowers and animals. He was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Resurrection Church. He also loved the beach, enjoyed cooking and entertaining - his chicken cutlets and his tuna gravy will be greatly missed. He escaped the winters to Fort Myers Beach and enjoyed his holidays in Los Angeles every year. He also loved his road trips to New Hope, PA. He loved getting his group of friends together for a good bocce ball game. He maintained a very healthy and active lifestyle. He was an avid runner for many years and walked the Ocean City boardwalk often. He was a very proud PopPop and beamed in the presence of his grandchildren. He made his family a priority and practiced what he preached. He will be remembered for his vibrant smile and zest for life. He is survived by his three beloved children, Louis Jr., Anthony, and Gina Marie Binder; brother Peter Lamanna (Joyce) and sister Marilyn Pettito; and grandchildren Bryn and Anthony Jr. (AJ) Lamanna, Ava and Ali Makenna Binder and many cousins and extended family. Services were private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Spring 2022. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Radzieta Funeral Home, CMCH and condolences may be shared at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.