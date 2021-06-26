My deepest sympathy to the McFadden Family on reading of Lou's passing. He was a lifeguard on the VCBP with my uncle , Billy Howarth. As a little girl..as you can see..I was quite taken w our wonderful lifeguards. The McFadden family was dear to my family. My condolences to all who loved him.

Marylou Reiff Friend June 27, 2021