Louis P. McFadden
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
LaSalle College High School
McFadden, Louis P., - 87, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021. Lou was born in Philadelphia on November 17, 1933 to Louis F. McFadden and Eleanor McFadden, and spent his summers at the Jersey Shore. Lou graduated from LaSalle College High School ('51) and received a B.A. degree from Temple University ('55). A collegiate sports scholarship athlete, Lou was a member of R.O.T.C. and the Temple Owl Swim Team. Upon graduation, Lou entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieut. He spent 22 years in service to his country and retired with the rank of LTC. He served two tours in Vietnam ('65-'66, '68 –'69) as a Huey pilot in the 121st Assault Helicopter Unit, receiving the Navy Commendation Medal with combat "V", Bronze Star with first oak leaf cluster, and many other air medals. He is a lifetime member of the VFW and the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association. While in the military, Lou received his MBA from American University. Lou's last tour of duty was as Professor of Military Science at Washington and Lee University. Upon retirement, Lou stayed on at W&L and earned a J.D., proudly graduating beside his oldest son, Lou, Jr., who also earned a law degree, and his son Kevin, who received his undergraduate degree. He was admitted to the NJ Bar in 1980 and then served as Director of Labor Relations/Human Resources at the Tropicana Hotel Casino from 1981 until his second retirement in 1998. Lou was a gifted athlete and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed swimming, biking, hunting, boating, skiing and running. He was a member of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol and helped Ventnor win the South Jersey Lifeguard Championship in 1955 by placing second in the swim…backstroke! He went on to coach the swim team at W&L during his tenure at the college. Lou took up running later in life and became a long-time member of the Boardwalk Runners Club. Over the decades, Lou won nearly every running race in South Jersey in his age group. At the age of 53, Lou competed in the Boston Marathon and finished with a time of 3:24. He was especially proud of his only daughter, Morgan, with whom he spent time skiing the slopes of Lake Tahoe where he lived for several years, and his grandsons, Trey and Colin, who followed his path, not only as Ventnor Lifeguards, but into active-duty military service. Lou had a servant's heart which was evident in his service to his country and his leadership and mentorship in business and the many clubs and organizations with which he was associated throughout his life. Those who were privileged to be in Lou's life journey know he had an adventurous, fun-loving, caring and generous spirit and he unselfishly put others before himself. Lou was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his former wife Marilyn "Molly" McFadden, his brother Thomas McFadden and sister-in-law Joanne Amoroso. He is survived by his wife, Beth Amoroso, his daughter Morgan McFadden, and his three sons Lou Jr. (Michelle), Kevin (Ilene), and Michael (Sylvia); his grandchildren, Jaime McFadden, Louis "Trey" McFadden (Jamie), Katelyn McFadden, Colin McFadden, Rhys McFadden, Tess McFadden, Kevin McFadden, Jr., Maggie Caddell (Michael), Molly McFadden, Claire McFadden and Ryan McFadden; and great-grandchildren Madelyn and Dane McFadden. He is also survived by his brother Bill (Patty) McFadden, and his sisters Peggy Caravello, Terry Ertel (Bill), Joanne McBride and Marie Heard; brother in-law Steve Amoroso (Christine) and sister-in-law Marion Amoroso, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Church, 2899 Ventnor Avenue in Longport, NJ at 1 pm on July 5th. A Celebration of Life following the mass for family and friends will be announced at the service. Lou will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with a loved one or make a donation to your favorite charity in Lou's memory.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
Epiphany Church
2899 Ventnor Avenue, Longport, NJ
Godspeed Lou. Positivity poured from you and we all learned some. Thanks
Paul McSorley
July 10, 2021
Beth, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I have such fond memories of Lou and his love for life. I remember his smile always lit up the room. God Bless
Maryann Lomma Keller
Work
July 5, 2021
I know your in Heaven because on earth you were a Special careing kinda guy.GOD bless your Family & I'm so happy I worked with you & you were in my Casino career.Thank you Lou M.
Joann Lardizzone
Work
July 2, 2021
Another with Teresa and Joey
Marylou Reiff
June 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the McFadden Family on reading of Lou's passing. He was a lifeguard on the VCBP with my uncle , Billy Howarth. As a little girl..as you can see..I was quite taken w our wonderful lifeguards. The McFadden family was dear to my family. My condolences to all who loved him.
Marylou Reiff
Friend
June 27, 2021
Fondly remembering Lou's calm personality and fierce competitive spirit. He is remembered by his Ventnor lifeguard friends and will be missed by many others. RIP dear friend.
Al LeChard
Friend
June 27, 2021
I remember your husband/dad from Trop back in the 1980´s. God bless Lou. He was a special kind of person with lots of life experience to share.
Lori
Work
June 27, 2021
