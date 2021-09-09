Menu
Louis Michael Porto
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Porto, Louis Michael, - 88, of Rio Grande, NJ departed this life August 28, 2021. He was born May 8, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA. Lou was a chef, a coach, and teacher of Culinary Arts. He loved teaching the children of the Special Services School District. However, his best loves were his family about whom he is most proud. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Louis Jr. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria (Alfano), and his children: The Honorable John C. Porto and his wife Lisa; Michael A. Porto; and Rochelle A. Porto, also special needs teacher; his grandchildren: Alycia Solecki and her husband John, and Christopher Porto, and Laura Porto; and great-grandchild: Ryann Rose Solecki. Special thanks to the staff at Crest Haven Nursing Home for their compassionate care for Lou in his final days. The leader of the band is gone. He will be greatly missed. Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 27, 2021 at Saint John Neumann Parish, Saint John Of God Church, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204, where visitation will be 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape May County Special Services School District, 148 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, or Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, or a charity of one's choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Parish of St. John Neumann at St. John of God Church
680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ
Sep
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Parish of St. John Neumann at St. John of God Church
680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ
Radzieta Funeral Home
I'm very sorry to hear about Lou's passing. He was a Great Guy and always a lot fun to be around. We had many good family times together. I know he was suffering and he is at rest now, I will miss him too. Keeping all of you in my prayers. Take Care. Love, Patti
Patricia Spinosi
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Louie. It was so special seeing you both and chatting with you when you came to our store. Our sincere condolences Gloria. He was a special human being.
Tony and Elaine
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for loss, prayers to you and your family
Karen Katz
Other
September 11, 2021
Dear Gloria, we will always remember our Tree Street and Wildwood Days with the Porto Family. Out sincere sympathy
Rose Marie & Catherine D´IMPERIO
Friend
September 9, 2021
