Zucca, Louis J. "Lou", Jr., - 83, of Vineland, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this earth, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew him. Lou was born in Vineland on July 6, 1938 to the late Louis, Sr. and Virginia Zucca. He graduated from Vineland High School, Class of '56 and earned a BS in Economics from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, where he played football and lacrosse and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. Lou and Doris (neé Davis) were married in 1961 and have three children, Scott, Amy, and Heather. The best times were spent with their family including their five precious granddaughters at their family home in Avalon as well as trips to Aruba. "Pappy/Sunshine", a loving and doting grandfather, will best be remembered and greatly missed by Emily Zucca, Melana Paternoster, Kathryn Zucca, Julia Cline, and MacKenzie Cline. Lou spent many years as a Sunday school teacher at the First United Methodist Church and as a Junior High Methodist Youth Fellowship Counselor in Vineland. Lou loved painting and recently learned to sculpt with clay but his true passion was his business L.J. Zucca, Inc. where he had the fortune to work with his brother, Thomas and son Scott. Lou's employees and customers were like family to him. Lou had a special love for trying to fool his family with obvious April Fools jokes but his most favorite thing to do was to generously give gifts especially on Christmas, but really any opportunity to give was a good day for Lou. Lou is survived by his wife Doris; son Scott Zucca (Karen); daughters Amy Paternoster (James), and Heather Cline (Steven); his five granddaughters; brother Thomas Zucca (Denice); sisters-in-law Phyllis Groninger and Marlene Sampsel (Michael); brother-in-law Harold Davis; sister-in-law Jean Davis, and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Lou was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Frank Files; brothers-in-law William Groninger and Norman Davis, and sister-in-law Harriett Davis. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lou's memory to The Barn Studio of Art's Scholarship Fund for Children, 814 Whitaker Ave, Millville NJ 08332 or The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor NJ 08247. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.