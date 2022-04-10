Menu
Louise R. Carman
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Carman, Louise R., - 80, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away April 4, 2022. She was born in Petersburg, NJ to the late John and Elizbeth Yank, Sr. Louise later owned and operated Busy Hands Ceramics in Belleplain. She loved animals and always had many different kinds of pets to care for. She was predeceased by her husband, James Carman.

Louise is survived by her children: Dana Kent and Edward Champion; stepson James Carman, Jr.; brother John Yank; grandchildren: Gabrielle Kent, Ryan Champion, Christopher Champion, Brandon Champion, and Daniel Brink; great grandchildren: Rayna, Rya, and Greyson; and Mary Korabik who Louise loved like a daughter.

Services are private. Donations may be made in Louise's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street – Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
