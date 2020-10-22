Menu
Clark, Louise, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, went to be with her Lord and family on October 17, 2020. Louise will be forever loved, cherished and missed by her children: Louise, David, Thomas, Diana (Edward), Vicki, (David); and her grandchildren, Louis (Nicole), Andrew, Tammy, Shawn, Dillon, Brendan, AbiGayle; great grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, and Alison. Louise is predeceased by her parents, Rebecca (Robinson), Antonio Vaino; and siblings Martin, Antonio, (Joan), Ernest, Randolph, William (Catherine), Rebecca, Mary and Susanna. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-3pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield where a memorial service will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Association, 1 Union St STE 301, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691, or to the American Cancer Association, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
