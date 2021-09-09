Mancuso, Lucia, - 92, of Ventnor City, New Jersey died peacefully on September 5, 2021. Born on November 7, 1928 in Campofiorito, Italy to Domenica and Antonino Vetrano. Lucia immigrated to Brooklyn, New York in 1968 and then relocated to Ventnor, New Jersey. Lucia was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, spending time with her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Lucia had a big heart and made everyone feel as they were the most important person in her life. Everyone was welcomed into her home. Her smile and big heart will be remembered by all. Lucia was a Nonna to many. Lucia is survived by her two children Andrea (Pierina) Mancuso, and Josephine (John) Hilbert; her four grandchildren Pierluigi (Melanie) Mancuso, Adriana (Michele) Danze, Jessica Hilbert (Ben Cunnion), and Julianna Hilbert; her five great-grandchildren Matthew, Lukas, Hannah, Eliana and Valeria; her three sisters Josephine Cannuscio (Joseph), Rita Giaccone and Margherita Bilello (Salvatore); and many nieces and nephews. Lucia was preceded in death by her husband Luigi of 45 years, her two brothers Francesco and George Vetrano and her two sisters Nina Cannuscio and Gina Cannuscio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Lucia Mancuso to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Checks made out to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please remember to write in memory of Lucia Mancuso on the memo line of the check. Gifts may also be made online at http://www.chop.edu/give."
If you want to call to make donations contact 267-426-5332. A viewing will be held from 9-10am, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 11th at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.