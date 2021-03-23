Hagaman, Lucille (nee Perkins), - 83, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late, William and Isabel Perkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hagaman; her son, David Hagaman; her stepdaughter, Maggie Hagaman Kern; her sisters, Betty Lou Previti, and Maryanne Biscieglia; her brothers, William Perkins and Harold Perkins; her brothers-in-law, Joe Calderone, Robert Hagaman and Joseph Previti; and her sisters-in-law, Pearl Hagaman and Judith Calderone. Lucy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her roles as mom-mom and great mom-mom. She worked at the Mullica Township School District, as a kitchen aid, until she decided to become a stay-at-home mom-mom to her grandchildren. She cared for them for years, there wasn't any other place she would rather have been than caring for and making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They love to tell stories of their days at mom-moms house. You only have to look at her pictures to see the love she had for all of them. Whenever possible, Lucy loved to spend Sundays at the Atlantic City Casino's playing the nickel machines with her sister and best friend, Gertrude. Lucy is survived by her children, Tommy Hagaman (Diane), Kenny Hagaman, Wanda Schafer (Edward), Harry Hagaman (Gwyneth), Becky Viggiano (Tom), Walter Hagaman (Barbara), Edward G. Hagaman (Christine), Luci Hagaman and Gertie Hagaman; her step-children, John Hagaman (Beth), Sherl Wood, and Edward A. Hagaman (Kim); her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart. Her siblings, brothers, Howard Perkins (Linda) and Robert Perkins (Mary); her sister, Gertrude Gibson (Dennis); her sisters-in-law, Janet Perkins, Anna Marie Perkins, Harriet Hagaman and Nancy Loveland; and her brother-in-law, Rocco Biscieglia. Lucy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 24th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and again on Thursday, March 25th from 10:00AM – 11:00 AM, service will start at 11:00 AM at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. The burial will be private at the family's convenience. For condolences, directions and live stream information, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude's
Hospital, or a charity of your choice
. Please be respectful of the family and follow the COVID Restrictions that are in place.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2021.