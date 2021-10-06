Perez, Luis Warren, - 58, of Cape May Court House, dearly departed in Camden NJ on October 1, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, NJ Luis lived his early childhood in Pleasantville NJ and later resided in Woodbine NJ then planted his flag in Cape May Court House NJ for many years. He attended Holy Spirit Catholic High School, and later graduated from Millville Senior High School in 1982. Luis was self employed as a Home Improvement Contractor until his homegoing. Luis served PROUDLY as a United States Marine in the United States Marine Corps. His position was as a Military Police Officer. Luis was a faith based Christian. Luis's most notable contribution was giving back even in death, as an organ donor to Sharing Network. For this, he will always be a True HERO. Luis had a passion for fishing alone and with his grandchildren. Additionally, he enjoyed gardening, grilling/cooking, campfires, spending quality time with his grandchildren playing catch, and basketball. He also had a love for sports, watching his favorite football team, the New York Jets, as well as collecting cards from his favorite sports. Luis was married to his best friend Lorriane of 37 years and their deep love for one another made them inseparable. Known for his sarcasm and comedic personality, you could most often find Luis theatrically singing and dancing especially during the holidays. Luis is survived by his wife Lorraine Perez of 37 years, his children, Bridget Perez, Luis W. Perez Jr., Addrianna Perez, Aaron (Monica) Perez, 10 grandchildren, Xhylah, Xhemyiah, Luis III, Aubrey, Gregory Jr., Gabriel, Nora, Mark, Aaron Jr., and Grant. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: David Barrett (Nola), Jocelyn Spradley, Johnetta Perez, Celeste A-Abdulhakim (Wadi), Christina Ortiz (Rico). Luis is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Luis is predeceased by Parents Luis Perez and Vernetta Ortiz, brother Michael Barrett and sister Stephanie Gunter. His Funeral Service will be offered Saturday afternoon, October 9th at one o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Friends may call or visit from ten o'clock until the time of service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial donations may be given to Wounded Warrior Project
and New Jersey Sharing Network. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.