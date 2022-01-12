Fannon, Luke, III, - 82, a longtime resident of Brigantine, NJ and formerly of Monroe, CT and Penllyn, PA, was called to heaven on January 9, 2022. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his companion Kay Crist, and loving family members. Luke was born in Chester, PA, and was a proud alumnus of St. James Catholic High School and Mount St. Mary's University (Emmitsburg, MD). Luke is predeceased by his beloved wife Ronnie (Bonner), siblings Patrick and Kathleen, and parents Luke J. Fannon II and Ada Fannon (Shields). Luke is survived by his companion Kay and his five children and their spouses: Luke and Cynthia, Ronnie and Eric, Matthew and Lisa, Mary Kate and Bill, and Patrick and Kelly. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Luke was an accomplished athlete as the youngest player in the Little League World Series and a member of the Mount St. Mary's University Sports Hall of Fame for baseball and track and field. Luke loved to fish, tended a beautiful garden at his Brigantine home, and was well-known for telling jokes and stories with his signature dry wit. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and he was proud of their accomplishments, large and small. The people who knew and loved Luke would describe him as many things, but the best would be: generous, thoughtful, loving, and supportive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Friday, January 14, 2022, 7 pm to 9 pm at Keates-Plum funeral home, 3112 Brigantine Blvd. Brigantine, NJ 08203. A mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church 8th St. South & Brigantine Blvd. Brigantine, NJ 08203. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Luke's memory to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
or to Autism New Jersey, www.autismnj.org
. The Funeral Mass for Luke will be live streamed on the Keates-Plum FaceBook Page. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Luke, please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.