My deepest sympathies to Luke's family & Kay. Luke was a great guy and always fun to be with. As a fellow classmate I was enjoyed our time together. Since I am out of State we shared emails and texts a lot. I knew Luke was in a health crisis but assured Luke that his fellow Bulldogs were always at his side. Luke, we still are for him and the family. God Bless

Lou Orban Classmate January 13, 2022