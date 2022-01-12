Menu
Luke Fannon III
Fannon, Luke, III, - 82, a longtime resident of Brigantine, NJ and formerly of Monroe, CT and Penllyn, PA, was called to heaven on January 9, 2022. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his companion Kay Crist, and loving family members. Luke was born in Chester, PA, and was a proud alumnus of St. James Catholic High School and Mount St. Mary's University (Emmitsburg, MD). Luke is predeceased by his beloved wife Ronnie (Bonner), siblings Patrick and Kathleen, and parents Luke J. Fannon II and Ada Fannon (Shields). Luke is survived by his companion Kay and his five children and their spouses: Luke and Cynthia, Ronnie and Eric, Matthew and Lisa, Mary Kate and Bill, and Patrick and Kelly. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Luke was an accomplished athlete as the youngest player in the Little League World Series and a member of the Mount St. Mary's University Sports Hall of Fame for baseball and track and field. Luke loved to fish, tended a beautiful garden at his Brigantine home, and was well-known for telling jokes and stories with his signature dry wit. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and he was proud of their accomplishments, large and small. The people who knew and loved Luke would describe him as many things, but the best would be: generous, thoughtful, loving, and supportive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Friday, January 14, 2022, 7 pm to 9 pm at Keates-Plum funeral home, 3112 Brigantine Blvd. Brigantine, NJ 08203. A mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church 8th St. South & Brigantine Blvd. Brigantine, NJ 08203. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Luke's memory to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or to Autism New Jersey, www.autismnj.org. The Funeral Mass for Luke will be live streamed on the Keates-Plum FaceBook Page. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Luke, please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Keates-Plum Funeral Home
3112 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ
Jan
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St Thomas the Apostle Church
331 8th St. S, South Brigantine, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Uncle Luke was always kind and warm to me. I'll miss him. I'm sorry I wasn't able to make it out for the service. Saoirse still remembers eating Rita's water ice with him when she 5.
Sean Fannon
Family
January 30, 2022
My condolences to Luke's family. My name is Tom Shields and I am Luke's cousin. Fortunately I was able to connect with Luke through St. James events over the years. It was always good to see him. He was a great guy with a great smile. May the Choir of Angels, guide him into Paradise...Hopefully some of you make it to the St. James Memorial Mass on May 1, 2022. Luke used to attend those masses every year. Here is my email in case anyone wants to reach out to the Shields side. [email protected]
THOMAS SHIELDS
Family
January 18, 2022
I only met Mr. Fannon on a few occassions. My heart goes out to you all and I will be saying prayers for strength as you remember the fond memories with your Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend. God Bless and hold you close, especially at this time.
Patrick Dugan
Acquaintance
January 11, 2022
On behalf of the St. James High School Alumni Association, I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers on your loss. On May 1, 2022, the Alumni Association will remember Luke at their annual Memorial Mass at St. Madeline's Church in Ridley Park. May he rest in peace!
John Mooney
Teacher
January 11, 2022
My sincere Condolence to Luke's family.. Luke will be missed he was one of the good guy's,

Renee Cresta
Formally from Chester, Pa....
Renee( Maureen) Cresta
Friend
January 11, 2022
Thinking of you and our great memories from Knight Circle.
Kathy McDermott
Neighbor
January 11, 2022
Matt & Family - So sorry to hear about your dad. I always thought it was great that he was at so many of our football & baseball games, really showed how much he cared. He will be missed terribly.
Tim &Holly Bartlett
Family Friend
January 15, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to all the Fannon family on the loss of Luke. Our dear friend for many years. Fun memories always and we treasure the time we had with him. We will miss Luke Our love to the family.
Eleanor and Frank Schrader
Friend
January 13, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Luke's family & Kay. Luke was a great guy and always fun to be with. As a fellow classmate I was enjoyed our time together. Since I am out of State we shared emails and texts a lot. I knew Luke was in a health crisis but assured Luke that his fellow Bulldogs were always at his side. Luke, we still are for him and the family. God Bless
Lou Orban
Classmate
January 13, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Fannon Family for the loss of your loved one, Luke, III, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jo H.
January 13, 2022
My prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time.
Mary-Lou Holloway
Other
January 13, 2022
Pat Gilbert and Family
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results