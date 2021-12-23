Hart, Lydia J., - *UPDATED TIMES LISTED* 96 years old, passed away December 20,2021 in Linwood New Jersey. Born July 12, 1925 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Graduated from Atlantic City high school. She was survived by a grandson Raymond Hart Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Raymond W. Hart Former Mayor of Ventnor city and son Raymond G. Hart. Mr. and Mrs. Hart were former operators of the Ventnor Motel on the boardwalk in Ventnor City. She was a strong minded and strong individual with a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be in our hearts and in our prayers always. A visitation will be held Monday, December 27th from 10am -11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.