Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lydia J. Hart
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
Hart, Lydia J., - *UPDATED TIMES LISTED* 96 years old, passed away December 20,2021 in Linwood New Jersey. Born July 12, 1925 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Graduated from Atlantic City high school. She was survived by a grandson Raymond Hart Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Raymond W. Hart Former Mayor of Ventnor city and son Raymond G. Hart. Mr. and Mrs. Hart were former operators of the Ventnor Motel on the boardwalk in Ventnor City. She was a strong minded and strong individual with a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be in our hearts and in our prayers always. A visitation will be held Monday, December 27th from 10am -11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church
Ventnor, NJ
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church
Ventnor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences Lydia was the sweetest lady. God Bless her R.I.P.
Debra Persiano
Family
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results