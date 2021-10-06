Menu
Lydia F. Keck
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Keck, Lydia F., - 87, of Galloway, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the early morning hours at her residence. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she was the loving daughter of the late Frank L. Kearns, Sr. and Lydia E. (Hand) Kearns. Lydia was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1952. Lydia worked as a bookkeeper for Kearns Electronics in Atlantic City for many years. Lydia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge in Atlantic County and a faithful parishioner of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ventnor. She was a devoted Phillies fan and the best whistler in the world. In her youth she was a stellar athlete and a former Girl Scout. Lydia will be missed and fondly remembered by her sons; Thomas (Kathleen) Keck, James (Cris) Keck, daughter; Ruth (James) Keck-Ryon, grandchildren; Andrew (Robin) Keck, Tim (Shannon) Keck, Stephen Keck, Erin (John) Fehrle, Dan (Michelle) Keck, Susan (Rob) Vizthum, and great-grandchildren; Cameron, Mason, Jordan, Addison, Eli, Connor, Porter, Vera. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two brothers; Woodruff and Frank Kearns. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lydia's Life Celebration Service on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lydia's memory to a charity of one's choice. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Lydia please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. The family of Lydia would like to acknowledge Seashore Gardens and Serenity Hospice for the incredible love and care she received. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ
Oct
8
Service
11:30a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory
2301 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing Tommy, James and Ruth my deepest condolences.
Art Sampson
October 19, 2021
Praying God will comfort your family in your loss.
John Scalera
Other
October 9, 2021
Sorry for you loss. Prayers and condolences to your family.
Jim and Carol Johnson
October 8, 2021
To Jim and family; Sounds like a very special Lady, so sorry we did not get to know her.
ed Vizthum
Family
October 7, 2021
Jim , Tom and all the family . Our prayers are with you all .
Larry & Michele Hume
October 6, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are for you. So very sorry.
Kenny and Iris Gee
Friend
October 6, 2021
Our condolences to your family and In our prayers
Jim Davis and Pat Ficken
Other
October 6, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies are with all of the Keck family, especially my friend Tom, during this sad time.
Mark Texel
Friend
October 6, 2021
My deepest Sympathies and Love to the entire Keck Family
David R. Moss, MD
Friend
October 6, 2021
Our dearest and deepest sympathies to the Keck Family.
Stephen Ellis
Friend
October 6, 2021
Sending condolences To the Keck Family.
John Ayres
October 6, 2021
