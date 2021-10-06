Keck, Lydia F., - 87, of Galloway, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the early morning hours at her residence. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she was the loving daughter of the late Frank L. Kearns, Sr. and Lydia E. (Hand) Kearns. Lydia was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1952. Lydia worked as a bookkeeper for Kearns Electronics in Atlantic City for many years. Lydia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge in Atlantic County and a faithful parishioner of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ventnor. She was a devoted Phillies fan and the best whistler in the world. In her youth she was a stellar athlete and a former Girl Scout. Lydia will be missed and fondly remembered by her sons; Thomas (Kathleen) Keck, James (Cris) Keck, daughter; Ruth (James) Keck-Ryon, grandchildren; Andrew (Robin) Keck, Tim (Shannon) Keck, Stephen Keck, Erin (John) Fehrle, Dan (Michelle) Keck, Susan (Rob) Vizthum, and great-grandchildren; Cameron, Mason, Jordan, Addison, Eli, Connor, Porter, Vera. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two brothers; Woodruff and Frank Kearns. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lydia's Life Celebration Service on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lydia's memory to a charity of one's choice
The family of Lydia would like to acknowledge Seashore Gardens and Serenity Hospice for the incredible love and care she received.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.