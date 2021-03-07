Kennedy, Lynne Cornwell, - Lynne Cornwell Kennedy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 30, 1941, and passed away in Lauderdale By the Sea, Florida on March 1, 2021 at home with her husband and son by her side. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, CAPT Joseph T. Kennedy (USN Ret.), and three children, CAPT Christopher Kennedy (USN Ret.) and his wife Robin of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Kennedy and his wife Stephanie of Stanley, NC, and Dr. Carole Ivey and her husband David, of Midlothian, VA, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Bonny Lyttle of West Creek, NJ, and Susan Kiefner, of Jenkintown, PA. Raised in Ocean City, NJ, she was a 1959 graduate of Ocean City High School and graduated from Beaver (Arcadia) University in 1963. She was selected as the "Miss Weekly Guide" in 1959 and the 1960 Hydrangea Queen and was well known as a waitress at the Chatterbox. As a devoted Navy wife, she raised her family in 7 duty stations, until settling in Alexandria, VA for 40 years. She was an active member and volunteer at Good Shepherd Catholic Church and member of Mount Vernon Country Club. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date with burial in Arlington National Cemetery.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.