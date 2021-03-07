Kennedy, Lynne Cornwell, - Lynne Cornwell Kennedy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 30, 1941, and passed away in Lauderdale By the Sea, Florida on March 1, 2021 at home with her husband and son by her side. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, CAPT Joseph T. Kennedy (USN Ret.), and three children, CAPT Christopher Kennedy (USN Ret.) and his wife Robin of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Kennedy and his wife Stephanie of Stanley, NC, and Dr. Carole Ivey and her husband David, of Midlothian, VA, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Bonny Lyttle of West Creek, NJ, and Susan Kiefner, of Jenkintown, PA. Raised in Ocean City, NJ, she was a 1959 graduate of Ocean City High School and graduated from Beaver (Arcadia) University in 1963. She was selected as the "Miss Weekly Guide" in 1959 and the 1960 Hydrangea Queen and was well known as a waitress at the Chatterbox. As a devoted Navy wife, she raised her family in 7 duty stations, until settling in Alexandria, VA for 40 years. She was an active member and volunteer at Good Shepherd Catholic Church and member of Mount Vernon Country Club. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date with burial in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
Dear Joe, Our prayers are with you and your family for Your wonderful wife Lynne that the good Lord grant her rest and peace in heaven.
Tom and Mae Carrill
Friend
March 1, 2022
Lynne was one of the best women I ever met. Our relationship was mainly thru the EOD Wives Club in Virginia Beach. She was a constant source of positivism and professionalism. Lynne was a very down to earth person and had a great sense of humor. She was a joy to be around. My condolences to her family on this most remarkable woman.
Roberta Short (Putz)
Friend
May 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lynne. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Tofie and Margaret Owen
April 8, 2021
Dear Joe, our condolences to you and your beautiful family. We pray that Lynne will rest in peace with the good Lord .Your caring and loyalty to your wife was always evident to us as your neighbors and to us, an inspiration. We also pray that you will find peace.
Tom and Mae Carroll
March 9, 2021
Joe
Sorry to hear about Lynne. Our thoughts will be with you and your family.
Barry&Don Woolson
March 8, 2021
Joe, thinking and praying for you during the sadness of Lynn´s passing. Try keeping yours and Lynne´s special memories close to your heart. She was a very special lady, caring wife and lovely mother. May God Bless you.
Bob and Linda Porter
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Joe and family !
I am a neighbor at 500 Bay Condos in Ocean City .
Terri Horner
March 8, 2021
Dear Joe & family,
We are sad to hear of your loss. Lynne is a woman that will be remembered as pretty,classy,warm,gentle of nature, as we remember from our school days and obvious of her whole life. God bless you and bring you peace.
Fondly,
JoBeth & George
George Sherby
March 7, 2021
Sympathies to your family. Your mother raised three wonderfully successful children and supported her husband, all devoted to service.