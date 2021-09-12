Rose, Lynne E., - 77, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday August 30, 2021. Lynne was born in Philadelphia PA. to the late Ralph and Eleanor (Blackie) Callowhill. Lynne formerly worked at Atlantic City Hospital in the Foundation Department for over 20 years before she became employed as a secretary at the Brigantine Community School for the past 26 years. She was a member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 and the Brigantine Republican Club. Lynne is survived by her daughters Donna Rose Smallwood (Bill) and Vicky Collamer Kranefeld (Steven). She was the proud grandmother of Stephanie, Julia, Gavin, Trevor, Christopher, Nicholas and Katlyn and her great-grandchildren Christopher and Kirra. Lynne is also survived by her sister Carol Callowhill Gellack, her sister-in-law Carol Callowhill and her life-long friends Katie DiBenedetto, Joanne Cipriani and Bill Barnish, several nieces and nephews and her dogs Sammi and Jax. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sons Scott Edward Collamer and Edward Donald Rose and her brother Ralph Thomas Callowhill III. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Lynne on Saturday September 18, 2021 from 10 to 11AM at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Lynne please visit www.keatesplum.com
The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, PO Box 1084 Brigantine, NJ 08203.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.