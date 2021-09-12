Menu
Lynne E. Rose
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Rose, Lynne E., - 77, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday August 30, 2021. Lynne was born in Philadelphia PA. to the late Ralph and Eleanor (Blackie) Callowhill. Lynne formerly worked at Atlantic City Hospital in the Foundation Department for over 20 years before she became employed as a secretary at the Brigantine Community School for the past 26 years. She was a member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 and the Brigantine Republican Club. Lynne is survived by her daughters Donna Rose Smallwood (Bill) and Vicky Collamer Kranefeld (Steven). She was the proud grandmother of Stephanie, Julia, Gavin, Trevor, Christopher, Nicholas and Katlyn and her great-grandchildren Christopher and Kirra. Lynne is also survived by her sister Carol Callowhill Gellack, her sister-in-law Carol Callowhill and her life-long friends Katie DiBenedetto, Joanne Cipriani and Bill Barnish, several nieces and nephews and her dogs Sammi and Jax. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sons Scott Edward Collamer and Edward Donald Rose and her brother Ralph Thomas Callowhill III. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Lynne on Saturday September 18, 2021 from 10 to 11AM at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Lynne please visit www.keatesplum.com The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, PO Box 1084 Brigantine, NJ 08203.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
I would like to convey my deepest sympathy for your loss. Lynne and I shared many stories of our dogs and plants as we both had an affection for them. It was a pleasure to have worked with her and she will be missed. Wishing you peace and comfort during this hard time.
Mary Beth Lancaster
Coworker
September 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Ed Kline
Ed Kline
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lynne's passing. She was always very friendly and nice to everyone at school. My sympathy to her family. May she rest in peace. Debbie Piermattei
Deborah Piermattei
Coworker
September 7, 2021
Dear,CarolG.,CarolC. Vicky,Donna,and Chris,We were so sorry to hear about Lynne's passing. I enjoyed my time together with Lynne in our group of friends. She will be missed by all of us . She fought a long battle and now is at rest.
Linda Falcon
Family
September 5, 2021
So very sorry to hear that Lynne had passed away. She will be dearly missed.
Jean Frugoli
Friend
September 4, 2021
