Warner, M Robert, - 80, of Henderson, Nevada, was born on June 21, 1941 in Atlantic City, NJ and passed away on September 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynne Warner (Hanlon), two daughters, Tiffany Pape & husband Dr. Frank Pape, Jennifer Warner and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Marie Grace (Bob), and Raymond Warner (Gayle), and several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents Milton V. Warner and Anna Marie Warner (Fries). He lived in Northfield, NJ from 1946 until 2011, when he and his wife moved to Sun City Anthem in Henderson, Nevada to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. After graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1958, Bob served in the USMC from 1958 until 1961. He graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy in 1962. He served with the State Police until 1985, when he retired at the rank of Lieutenant. Bob then went on to spend 16 years as the Director of Security for American Express Mid-Atlantic Region. While working full time and raising a family, Bob attended college in the evenings and obtained an AS from Atlantic Community College, a BS from Richard Stockton State College and a MA from Ryder College. His activities included past president of the IAFCI Delaware Valley Chapter. He was one of the founding members of the 200 Club of Cape May and Atlantic Counties and a member of The Former Troopers Association of NJ. He was also a long time member of the Yacht Club of Pleasantville. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with the family, especially his grandchildren, traveling, golf, reading and engaging in political discussions. Funeral services will be private with burial at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. In lieu of flowers, per Bob's wishes, please treat yourself to a fine bottle of wine or a bottle of Gentleman Jack Daniel's.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.