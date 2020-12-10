Codone, Madalene "Madge" (nee Pantalone) , - 93, of Atco, NJ and formerly on Hammonton and Rosedale, NJ passed away Tuesday December 8, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. She was born and raised in Rosedale and lived in Hammonton for many years. Madge worked for Ancora State Hospital as the Head of House Keeping for 25 years. In her younger years, Madge worked alongside her mother Mary as well as many of her relatives and friends at Joe Palma's Clothing Shop. She was devoted to her faith and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church serving in the choir, as an Eucharist minister, working in the parish rectory and served as the Treasurer of the Altar Rosary Society. Madge was a past president of the Hammonton Chapter of Deborah, member of the Amalgamated clothing workers and the Hammonton Senior Citizens. She enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews, play sports was an avid Phillies fan, loved to dance and bowled in league for many years. In her early years Madge was a member of the traveling Hap Brander group that opened for June Carter in Nashville. Madge is predeceased by her husband Philip R. Codone, parents Louis and Mary Pantalone and her brother Carmine Pantalone and his wife Rose. She is survived by her brother Louis "Butch" Pantalone, Sr. and his wife Wynnona of
Winslow, NJ, brother in law Louis "Junie" Codone of Orlando, Florida, her nieces and nephews, Louis and JoAnn Pantalone, Joseph and Oliva Pantalone, Louis, Jr. and Kathy Pantalone, David and Lisa Pantalone, Sheri Brigandi and Joe, Diane and Alex McGraw, Cindy and Mike Barrington, George and Susan Codone and Louis Codone as well as 14 Great Nieces and Nephews and four Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday December 11th from 8:30 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ Church services can be seen on St. Mary of Mount Carmel Facebook page. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in memory of Madge to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society P.O. Box 182 Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.