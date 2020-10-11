Moretti, Madeleine Mary, - 80, of Villas, daughter of Joseph F. Drach Jr. And Mary O'Connell was born 23 May 1940 in Cheltenham PA and married Albert Moretti 15 September 1973. Moved to Cape May area 1989. Preceding Madeleine Moretti was her husband Albert, her brothers John E. Drach and James J. Drach; she is survived by her brothers Philip Drach, and Joseph Drach, Sr. Funeral arrangements are by Evoy Funeral Home; 11:00 Mass of Resurrection on Wednesday 21 October will be at the St. John Neumann Parish in St. John of God, 680 Town Bank Rd, North Cape May NJ with internment at the Resurrection Cemetery in Clermont, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Archdiocese of the Military for USA, P.O. Box 4469, Washington DC 20017. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.