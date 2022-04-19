McGettigan, Manus, - 94, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at his home in surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Manus was the last of 10 brothers and sisters, born in Toome, Lettermacaward, County Donegal, Ireland. Manus immigrated to USA in 1947. Manus was a veteran of the Korean War and a true patriot that loved his country. After his service, he met his beloved wife, Anne, at an Irish dance and they were married for 67 years raising six children. The community Irish legend, Manus McGettigan, was loved by his friends for his quick wit and kindness. He was involved as a member of the following organizations: Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW, and Ancient Order of Hibernians. Also, he was a founding member of the Irish American Cultural Society of SJ and Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade (Grand Marshall 1990). Manus was the proud owner of McGettigan's 19th Hole Tavern in Galloway Township, established in 1962, family owned and operated for over 57 years where you were bound to run into him in the back corner booth with his Annie and Monsignor Michael Coyne on Friday nights. Manus served Galloway Township as a council member. A devoted and active parishioner of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Manus was predeceased by his wife, Anne and he is survived by his children: PJ (Suzanne), Gerry (Eileen), Anne, Kevin, Maureen (Robert), and Noreen (Chuck); PopPop to 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and many family members in USA, Ireland, Scotland, and England. Family and friends of Manus are invited to the viewing and mass at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon, Thursday, April 21st. Viewing 8:30am to 11:15am followed by a mass and Christian Burial. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Thanks, extended to care takers and Father Cosme. Your compassion and service was truly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Forever in our hearts, rest in peace, dear Dad.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.