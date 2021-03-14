Maralyn and I first met when we were in our twenties. We were both members of The Junior Clubwomen of Drexel Hill.

She was an amazing woman. In every phase of her life, whatever she was currently involved with, she would put her heart and soul into making it successful. She gave of herself in every way she could...whether it be a needy neighbor or a worthwhile charity..while never neglecting her immediate family. She was a devoted wife,mother. grandmother and most recently (great grandmother). Over these many years she became my best friend, I loved and admired her. She made a difference with her presence in this world...she was truly a woman of substance and will be missed by all who knew her. Rest In Peace dear Maralyn...

Jeanne padula March 14, 2021