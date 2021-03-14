ORTLIEB, Maralyn (Murphy), - 89, of Hershey's Mill, PA. , On March 11, 2021 our loving Mother, Grandmother, GiGi and friend was reunited with her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph W. Ortlieb, who passed away on April 6, 2018. They also lived in Drexel Hill, Sarasota FL and Ocean City NJ. She was born on February 8, 1932 to Willamina and Joseph Murphy and grew up in the Pittsburgh area. "Murph" met the love of her life, Joe, at Bucknell University and married in 1952. Mom was Dad's rock. She supported his efforts in running the Henry F. Ortlieb Brewing, Co. and all his goals and ventures. They enjoyed raising their family in Drexel Hill and summering in Ocean City. Our devoted Mom was always busy advocating our interests and participating in our activities. She took care of all the details that enhanced everyone's fun. She taught us to live our faith, do our best and treasure our families. Maralyn was known for her gracious hospitality. Although she never knew how many would show up for Sunday dinners at the shore, everyone was always welcome and had plenty to eat! Many community organizations and charities benefited from Maralyn's compassion and energy. She was President of several PTAs, was on the Board of St. Francis Country House Auxiliary and always helped anyone in need. Maralyn was the 1976 Chairman of Daisy Day, a fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The President of Children's Hospital wrote that the "success was due to her leadership and active participation in all aspects." (We have Mother's Day Weekend memories of standing on corners with cans and giving out daisies.) In 1982, Maralyn launched her career in real estate with Roach Brothers REALTORS and was awarded "Rookie of the Year." Over the years she received numerous recognitions for outstanding performances in listings and sales. Maralyn and Joe had lots of great friends, and enjoyed, tennis, golf, and boating. They were members of Llanerch Country Club, Seaview Country Club, Ocean City Yacht Club, Idle Hour Tennis Club, The Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, and Hershey's Mill Golf Club. They treasured all their friendships. We are particularly grateful to their friends and neighbors for their kindness and thoughtfulness. Maralyn will always be remembered for her tireless efforts in everything that she pursued, particularly her devotion to her Faith. She has always been concerned about world peace and had compassion for all people near and far. Her daily ritual included many prayers and two rosaries for family and whomever was in need. Maralyn was an incredible and inspiring woman, who touched many lives with her love, thoughtfulness, and generosity. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Linda (Lew) Tozour, Laurie (Michael) Gray, Joe (Mary Wise) Ortlieb Jr., Jeanne Stewart Ortlieb, Maribeth Ortlieb Boehmer, Trupert (Cris) Ortlieb; 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren; her brother Phillip Murphy (Lawanna), nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Murphy (and Carol). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 15 at 10:30am at St. Dorothy's Parish, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill and will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCio1cNnl4DJtpIMqmnyvmbw
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distance. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 199 Old Gulph Road, Conshohocken PA. Memorial donations may be made to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002, or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Eastern PA Chapter, 555 Croton Rd. Suite 111 King of Prussia, PA 19406.www.maugergivnish.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.