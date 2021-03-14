Menu
Maralyn Ortlieb
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA
ORTLIEB, Maralyn (Murphy), - 89, of Hershey's Mill, PA. , On March 11, 2021 our loving Mother, Grandmother, GiGi and friend was reunited with her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph W. Ortlieb, who passed away on April 6, 2018. They also lived in Drexel Hill, Sarasota FL and Ocean City NJ. She was born on February 8, 1932 to Willamina and Joseph Murphy and grew up in the Pittsburgh area. "Murph" met the love of her life, Joe, at Bucknell University and married in 1952. Mom was Dad's rock. She supported his efforts in running the Henry F. Ortlieb Brewing, Co. and all his goals and ventures. They enjoyed raising their family in Drexel Hill and summering in Ocean City. Our devoted Mom was always busy advocating our interests and participating in our activities. She took care of all the details that enhanced everyone's fun. She taught us to live our faith, do our best and treasure our families. Maralyn was known for her gracious hospitality. Although she never knew how many would show up for Sunday dinners at the shore, everyone was always welcome and had plenty to eat! Many community organizations and charities benefited from Maralyn's compassion and energy. She was President of several PTAs, was on the Board of St. Francis Country House Auxiliary and always helped anyone in need. Maralyn was the 1976 Chairman of Daisy Day, a fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The President of Children's Hospital wrote that the "success was due to her leadership and active participation in all aspects." (We have Mother's Day Weekend memories of standing on corners with cans and giving out daisies.) In 1982, Maralyn launched her career in real estate with Roach Brothers REALTORS and was awarded "Rookie of the Year." Over the years she received numerous recognitions for outstanding performances in listings and sales. Maralyn and Joe had lots of great friends, and enjoyed, tennis, golf, and boating. They were members of Llanerch Country Club, Seaview Country Club, Ocean City Yacht Club, Idle Hour Tennis Club, The Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, and Hershey's Mill Golf Club. They treasured all their friendships. We are particularly grateful to their friends and neighbors for their kindness and thoughtfulness. Maralyn will always be remembered for her tireless efforts in everything that she pursued, particularly her devotion to her Faith. She has always been concerned about world peace and had compassion for all people near and far. Her daily ritual included many prayers and two rosaries for family and whomever was in need. Maralyn was an incredible and inspiring woman, who touched many lives with her love, thoughtfulness, and generosity. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Linda (Lew) Tozour, Laurie (Michael) Gray, Joe (Mary Wise) Ortlieb Jr., Jeanne Stewart Ortlieb, Maribeth Ortlieb Boehmer, Trupert (Cris) Ortlieb; 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren; her brother Phillip Murphy (Lawanna), nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Murphy (and Carol). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 15 at 10:30am at St. Dorothy's Parish, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill and will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCio1cNnl4DJtpIMqmnyvmbw

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distance. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 199 Old Gulph Road, Conshohocken PA. Memorial donations may be made to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002, or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Eastern PA Chapter, 555 Croton Rd. Suite 111 King of Prussia, PA 19406.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Dorothy’s Parish -- will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCio1cNnl4DJtpIMqmnyvmbw
4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To ALL of the Ortliebs, I signed the guest book to your Dad and now for your Mom. They are together now and blessed. I have so many fond memories of all of us. I considered you all my family. I will always remember the movies, playing as kids do. The money cakes! Please know they will watch over you all. May the Lord comfort you and give you the peace that surpasses all understanding. Janie Hespe Tier
Janie Hespe
Family
September 4, 2021
Trupert, Cris and entire family, on behalf of The Prevoznik family, we send our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. My Mother always liked talking with Maralyn when they met on the street in Drexel Hill.
Rita Prevoznik Horwatt
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
Linda Tozour and Family: You All have my Deepest Sympathy.. She seemed a Wonderful, Loving Giving Woman
Nina Martinez
March 16, 2021
Many fond memories of years that have passed. We shared many good times in the 50s and 60s and even into the 70s. It seems not long ago we were raising our young children together, and playing bridge once a month. I will miss you.
Ruth Rainer
Ruth Rainer
Friend
March 15, 2021
She was one of my best friends in later years. I have missed her so much.
Margaret Long
Friend
March 15, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, may loving memories comfort you at this time.
Pamela Kane (Sturdy Savings Bank)
March 15, 2021
I'm raising a giant ORT-LIPPS to you, Madame Brewmistress and Jazz pioneer!
Good suds and memories!
Barry Lutz
Significant_other
March 14, 2021
Maralyn was not only a Great Mother , Grandmother and Great Grandmother but she was also a friend to many . She was kind and giving . She was Beautiful both inside and out . She will be missed by many and she and her family are in our prayers . Love you Cuz !
Vincent and Diana Farren
Family
March 14, 2021
Remembering Mrs. Ortlieb as a gracious smiling beautiful lady at the OCYC. Saying prayers for peace for the family knowing she is safe in God's house.
Sue Guenther Weiler
March 14, 2021
Maralyn and I first met when we were in our twenties. We were both members of The Junior Clubwomen of Drexel Hill.
She was an amazing woman. In every phase of her life, whatever she was currently involved with, she would put her heart and soul into making it successful. She gave of herself in every way she could...whether it be a needy neighbor or a worthwhile charity..while never neglecting her immediate family. She was a devoted wife,mother. grandmother and most recently (great grandmother). Over these many years she became my best friend, I loved and admired her. She made a difference with her presence in this world...she was truly a woman of substance and will be missed by all who knew her. Rest In Peace dear Maralyn...
Jeanne padula
March 14, 2021
I only knew Maralyn for a few years but will treasure the Christian friendship we shared as 'neighbor friends'. She was an elegant and gracious lady, an inspiration to me. She prayed for 'everyone' in her family every day, and I say to her family, continue on with her faithful prayers, one to another. To all of you in Maralyn's entire family, 'Grace unto you, and peace, be multiplied' I Peter 1:2. Much love, Marie Connolly
Marie Connolly
Neighbor
March 12, 2021
