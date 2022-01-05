Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marc Feldman
FUNERAL HOME
J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc.
6050 Main Street
Mays Landing, NJ
Feldman, Marc, - 65, of Ventnor, passed away on January 2nd, 2022, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved son of Lester and Jane Feldman, born in Levittown, NY. Marc was involved with many extracurricular activities in high school, including playing tennis, participating on the math team and computer club, serving as photographer for the yearbook, and captaining a championship chess team. He graduated with honors in abstract mathematics from SUNY at Stony Brook. He completed his medical degree in 1982 at SUNY Upstate Medical College, Syracuse, NY. Dr. Feldman began residency training in Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery) at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA. Upon completion of this residency program, he furthered his training by completing a second residency in Plastic Surgery at the prestigious Montefiore Hospital/Albert Einstein Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, completing training in 1989. He practiced Plastic Surgery for over 30 years, serving as the Plastic Surgery Division Chief at Shore Medical Center and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Centers in Atlantic County, NJ and raising his family nearby. Marc met Sissy-the love of his life- in 1982, marrying her four years later. He would call the two of them the perfect team as they fed off each other's strengths. Together they built their dream life on a foundation of trust and devotion. He was a model family man, who measured his own success by the happiness of his wife and 3 children. Marc was also proud to have a tight-knit group of friends with whom he shared family values and adventure. Espousing the view that the best memories were cultivated by experiences, there was not a playground, museum, or adventure park in the Delaware Valley that they did not explore together. Most memorably, nearly every winter weekend Marc packed the SUV with his beloved family and dogs to meet friends for skiing and snowboarding in the Catskill Mountains by day, while spending nights playing board games and reading by the fireplace. Dr. Feldman loved his work, and his staff was his second family. For nearly 30 years he practiced beside his trusted partner Dr. David Rayfield, never missing a day of work. The relationship with his patients was something that Marc prized above all else, always taking extra time to get to know patients and their families. Upon his premature retirement due to his illness, he received hundreds of cards with testimonials about how much patients and families appreciated his tremendous care and warmth. Dr. Feldman is survived by his wife Sissy (née Anna Gulya), his three children Mathew (Alise), Jenna, and Jay; his granddaughter Aviva; his brother Larry (Stephanie) and nephew Ben; his sister Nancy and niece Keri (Richard) and grandnephew Tyler and nephew Thomas (Vivian). Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Thursday January 6th at 1:30 PM at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Jewish Family Services of Atlantic County (www.jfsatlantic.org), the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (mjnpancreaticfund.org), or the charity of the donor's choice. Services in care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing. www.jsgfunerals.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Service
1:30p.m.
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike, EGG HARBOR, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
47 Entries
Dr. Feldman will be greatly missed . The most compassionate, understanding person. Always felt so comfortable with him and truly trusted his advice and opinion ..He would be up front always and never sugar coated . Loved talking to him even through him conducting surgery on me. Very relaxing , down to earth individual. Both my mother and step mother were stricken with pancreatic cancer so I feel for this family . Many prayers and love lifted up to his beautiful family that he loved so deeply . God bless them all
Cindy Walsh
Work
February 14, 2022
Marc, As your partner and friend for the past 25 years, let me say it has been a great honor and privilege to be in practice with you. We had a great run. You have been a great role model for all of us. Always positive, energetic, humorous. Humble despite your genius. You know how to have fun. You have attacked life and lived it to the fullest--"filled every unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run". You showed us strength and bravery in the past year that I found inconceivable. I never saw you shed a tear. On the other hand, almost daily your patients I see cry at the memory of their relationships with you. You bonded with them in a way that was deep, and rare. And you served them well. I tell them you have the best bedside manner I have ever seen. We all miss you, and the world is shortchanged for all that you still had to offer it.
David Rayfield
Friend
February 7, 2022
One of the kindest, family oriented men I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. A wonderful doctor too. I am so very sorry for your loss. My thought & prayers are with you.
Beth Klemm
February 2, 2022
Dr.Feldman was nothing short of an amazing surgeon and human being . Not only did he care for our mother Eleanor for 25 years he also became part of our lives . He was so compassionate and caring no one will ever replace him . He is sorely missed . We will never forget him and are so thankful to have him as our Dr.
Eleanor , Jacqueline and Jennifer Tedesco
Other
January 26, 2022
Marc was my savior too many times to count.... His loss and that of his family and friends is so very deeply felt. I will remember him always. He was always there for me; physician, friend, confidant, big brother, colleague, best boss, teacher...all this and more all wrapped up into one remarkable individual. He is the loss of a lifetime, and there will never be another like him. May his memory be a blessing.
Angelia Kae Flipping
Friend
January 19, 2022
Marc was one of a kind. One in a million. Every conversation ended with a catch-up on our families. Tremendous person. Sending Our most sincere thoughts.
Tim and Christine Droney
Friend
January 16, 2022
Mark was a superb individual, outstanding physician and truly dedicated family man. He was immensely proud of all of his successful children. He left this world way too early but was able to see his new granddaughter Aviva and the final completion of his Ventnor bayfront dream home. Marc will be greatly missed by all who were lucky to have known him.
Gary Oxenberg MD
January 10, 2022
Dr Feldman was the most wonderful kind caring man I have ever met, he was my doctor for over 20 years , he was a dear friend my prayers are with the family who he loved so very much.
Eleanor Marie Beebe
Friend
January 8, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Brian and I loved Marc. He was a great human. Again so sad.
Carol Kirchner
January 7, 2022
I´ve known Marc and Sissy through working at the JCC for about 30 years. Marc was ALWAYS happy and greeted everyone with a smile, hello, and how are you. He and Sissy were the ideal couple and he certainly always showed how happy he was. I hope his smile is a remembrance of the happy impact he left in his life. Bonnie Lacovara
Bonnie Lacovara
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Marc was amazing even as a kid. Being his older cousin, I was always proud of everything he did and accomplished. He will be missed by so many. He was lucky enough to have had a wonderful family and a wonderful life. Please accept my sincere condolences. If there is a memorial service down the road, we would like to be there.
Sandy Goldman
Family
January 7, 2022
A treasure as a person and a treasure as a medical professional. Not many of these individuals are easy to find anymore! I Pray that Marc is resting in Paradise now that he has surely suffered enough. Condolences to his wife, children and entire Family. He´s certainly gone way too soon. Many Blessings
Patty Liscio
January 7, 2022
May he rest in God's Perfect Peace. He was a nice man and a great doctor.
Iverson Rice
January 7, 2022
He was a lovely man. He made the patients comfortable. Sorry for the loss
Christine M Allen
January 6, 2022
Dear Sissy, Matthew, Jenna, and Jay, We are so deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear of Marc´s passing. Growing up with Marc was always great fun and full of adventure. We grew up in Woodmere, doing our paper routes together, playing football in the street, throwing snowballs In winter, and happily having a great "Leave it to Beaver" type of childhood. We studied at Stony Brook U. together and stayed in touch frequently throughout the years. Marc was always eager to catch up and first on the list was his family. He was so very proud of his children and their accomplishments and of course how happy his life was with Sissy. His upbeat outlook on life was contagious and it was always great fun speaking with him. I could always add a great "Marc" story with my family. He will be greatly missed by many as I have lost a truly great friend. Aaron & Betty Polinsky
Aaron Polinsky
Friend
January 6, 2022
I would like to offer my condolences to the family; I was Marc patient for a long time and I enjoyed his time he took with his patients, We talked many times about how his daughter might join his practice, but her ambitions lay in the ortho field. I also enjoyed talking about his many trips across the world. I have been praying that he did not suffer and went peacefully at home with his family. a very remarkable man, I am thankful that I knew him while he was here.
Maryann McClellan
January 6, 2022
Our deepest sympathy. We had a very fun childhood together and he was always a good guy. I am sure he will be missed. Love, Jim
Jim Berlin
Family
January 6, 2022
Dear Sissy, Matthew, Jenna and Jay, Im so sorry to hear of Marc´s passing. He was a wonderful person and I know he will be greatly missed. Sending my sincere condolences. May his memory be a blessing for your family. Sending hugs and love.
Debbie Schneider
January 6, 2022
Our friendship with Marc started a long time ago when he was teaching Jenna & Matthew how to swim at the JCC pool, while awaiting Jay's arrival into the world. He was our friend, our doctor, and a wonderful human being. There wasn't a time that we would go into the office when he didn't give Bobbie a hug and a kiss and me a pat on the back. His family always came first. He was an excellent physician . May you rest in peace Marc and know that you will be missed.
Gary Stahler & Bobbie Budenstein
January 6, 2022
With deepest sympathy. He is missed by his patients!
Patricia Gibson
January 6, 2022
I was a patient of Dr. Feldman. I want to express my sympathy to his family for he touched me by the way that he worked. Kind and caring and such an amazingly dedicated, talented physician. On two occasions he took the time to check on my recovery while with his son on their way to a baseball game and while away on vacation in the mountains in NY. He had a special way about him, he treated you like you were his friend. That was his gift and anyone who was around him was blessed. I was and I´m sure every patient of his feels that way too. I was very sad to hear of his illness and will keep everyone in my prayers. My sincere sympathies to his family snd friends
Cynthia Bellone
Other
January 6, 2022
The kindest , caring Dr. I´m so sorry for ur loss. Blessings in ur memories
Tina Gibson
Friend
January 6, 2022
When I read Marc´s obituary I was very sad, and doubted what´s fair in this world! A man willing to help someone who was in need of doctoring and a friend who cared. Me ! He always proudly showed Me pictures of his wife and kids .A Doctor who cared
BT
January 5, 2022
I have known Marc for over 30 years he is absolutely the Most wonderful physician,family man, human that I have ever known.. every time we saw each other we would talk about our families and he would be with pride when he talked about his family.. what an unbelievably sad loss.. my prayers go out to his wife and kids and his extended family..
Stephen Hinkley
Work
January 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss , Doc was a friend and a Doctor ! He helped me when I was need, in a way others would of never. He spoke of his family and showed me pictures of them EVERY time!
Robert Turner
January 5, 2022
My deepest condolences go out to Dr Feldman´s beloved family. He was truly one of a kind! Visiting Dr Feldman no matter what the cause was like going for coffee with a friend! I truly enjoyed sharing stories about our families and always valued his opinions! Rest easy Doc
DeAnn Crawford
January 5, 2022
My doctor for many many years. My heart broke when he retired. He was just the best!!!!!my heart goes out to his family. I am sure he will be watching over each of you. He just beamed when he mentioned any one of you! May his memory bring you comfort always
Sharon Tracy
Other
January 5, 2022
What wonderful memories we have of the countless hours spent watching our boys play baseball and the generosity in welcoming us to your home as many times as you did - we will always remember those days. Marc was a true gentleman & a caring soul with a great sense of humor. It is a privilege to have known him and to always see the abundance of love he had for his family. Sissy, Jay, Jenna, Matthew...we send our heartfelt sympathy and love to you.
Michele Sanchez & Jake and Nick Lawless
January 5, 2022
Dr Feldman was a tremendous Physician whom I worked with for many years at Shore Medical Center. He was always a delight to talk to. He also was my Doc because I was only going to the best that there was! Rest In Peace Dr Mark My condolences to your family
Sylvia Buzzi
January 5, 2022
What a beautiful man and wonderful loving family. I will always remember his big smile and inspirational optimism. Although we all must face our trials in this world, he is gone too soon, having so much more positivity to contribute. Rest in Peace Marc. Thank you for the laughs.
Jack Griffin
Friend
January 5, 2022
I am saddened to hear about the passing of Marc. I met Mark the hard way as I had a Car Radiator Blow Up in my Face. I had severe 2nd Degree Burns and He was the Plastic Surgeon at Shore during this time. I remember him telling me he worked in a burn center and he told me how to take care of my burns. He was the One of the Nicest Doctor I had ever had the experience to meet. He called me on a Sunday to check on me. He gave me such comfort during a tough time. I never forgot how he treated me and how he made me feel. Marc made it possible that you would not be able to tell I had a burn. He is a True Hero a Blessing To Me. I am sorry for the loss to his family and friends. I am sure he touched many people in such a positive and uplifting way, not just me. His passing is a Huge Loss for Many. May God be with Everyone in His Family during this time and forever
Jim Murphy
Other
January 5, 2022
Dr.Feldman was a wonderful doctor but most importantly a very kind and caring human being. He expressed his love for his family and always asked how your life was as well.His family and friends will be in my prayers.
KarinMarple
January 5, 2022
I first met Mark after calling him into the ER of Atlantic City Medical Center to repair a complicated facial laceration. My first impression was that he was so kind and happy even though he was called in unexpectedly. I remember thinking that I hope he never changes -- and he never did. On top of just being nice and caring, he always invited me to sit with all of you in the front row of the shul on Rosh Hashanah. He talked about you, Sissy and family and your trips all the time, and was clearly felt blessed with love. Thinking of how he will be missed.
Reva Dubin
January 5, 2022
I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Dr. Feldman. I am so grateful that he was my Doctor for many years. I admired him so much for his gentle, caring manner and thoughtfulness. Throughout the years I looked forward to each visit. He always spoke about the love he had for his family and the various trips they shared together. Dr. Feldman was a very special man and I will never forget his kindness to me. He will be greatly missed.
Joy LaFerrara
Other
January 5, 2022
Dr Feldman's bedside manner and soft spoken nature were very comforting to his patients. He was a skilled surgeon and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Feldman family.
Connie Taylor
January 5, 2022
Our deepest condolences for the loss of a true Angel. Marc was a brilliant, talented compassionate Doctor who always took time to engage with his patients, and sharing sweet stories about his beloved Cissy and his wonderful, accomplished children. Why are the best always gone too soon?
Scott and Ava Foxman
January 5, 2022
He truly was a caring human being. When my mother-in-law visited from Ireland she had incapaciting hand pain. Marc saw her, diagnosed carpal tunnel and repaired it beautifully. Unlike most physicians he accepted only the meager reimbursement from her travel insurance. He had a great sense of humor and was a gentleman to the core. I will miss him.
Steven FENICHEL
Work
January 5, 2022
Marc was one of the most caring and loving people I have ever met. I am honored to have known him and will never forget his easy going spirit or his smile. I will miss him very much and sorry for the loss of this amazing man.
Laura Shyner
January 5, 2022
As his patients and friend we too are heartbroken. We were blessed to have known him and we send our thoughts and prayers to all of his family. He always talked about you when we would come to the office and you could see how much he loved you all. He will be forever missed by many
Cathy and Tim Hilferty
January 5, 2022
Our deepest condolences to your family. I do not think we have ever met a more genuine,caring, and kind person. Even during his time of illness, he was willing to help guide and give advice to our son, to get treatment for his illness. We are eternally grateful and blessed to have known him. He will forever be in our thoughts.
The Steele Family
Work
January 5, 2022
Marc was one of the most amazing and caring persons we have ever met. We are forever Grateful for his friendship and professional guidance. Prayers and thoughts are with Cissy and his wonderful family.
Donna and Dave Taylor
Friend
January 5, 2022
To a friend and an angel to whom we owe so much, words could never express the depths of your kindness nor the gratitude we carry within our hearts for you! May you continue to walk in the presence of God, and may His light continually shine upon your face! Thank You! To Marc's family, take comfort in knowing that Marc has touch so many lives, in such a positive way, that his memory and kindness will live on forever in the lives of those he's mentored, touched and provided opportunity. Take comfort in knowing that his struggle has ended and he is now cradled in the arms of God. Rest in Peace our friend!
Gregory and Margee VandenBerg
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry. We were all so very privileged to know Marc and his family for many years. His kindness and friendship was genuine. Rest In Peace to one of the best
Donna OShea
Friend
January 5, 2022
BD'E...We are so sorry for your loss. Dr. Feldman always treated My Father, Binyamin ben Yosef, a'h, with such caring and compassion. Dr. Feldman showed the same compassion, humor and the highest level of professionalism to Bonnie and me every time he took care of us. Dr. Feldman is a role model for other medical professionals. May his Holy Nishumo rest in peace.
Ken & Bonnie Olivenbaum
January 4, 2022
To Cissy and the family,can not put into words how heartbroken i feel.. 55+ years of friendship,from living across the street on jefferson street tonumber 6, lawrence high school, working the dairy barn ,playing in the street,.all our love from Laurie and I.
DAVID KAMINSKY
Friend
January 4, 2022
Marc was a wonderful man and doctor. Every time I would go to the office, we talked about building the house in Ventnor. So sorry for your loss.
Patricia Masterman
January 4, 2022
Please accept our deepest sympathies which are offered to Cissy and the entire family . We adored your husband and father . He has truly left a legacy of dedication and love, both professionally, and personally .
James Isman
Friend
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 47 of 47 results