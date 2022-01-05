Feldman, Marc, - 65, of Ventnor, passed away on January 2nd, 2022, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved son of Lester and Jane Feldman, born in Levittown, NY. Marc was involved with many extracurricular activities in high school, including playing tennis, participating on the math team and computer club, serving as photographer for the yearbook, and captaining a championship chess team. He graduated with honors in abstract mathematics from SUNY at Stony Brook. He completed his medical degree in 1982 at SUNY Upstate Medical College, Syracuse, NY. Dr. Feldman began residency training in Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery) at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA. Upon completion of this residency program, he furthered his training by completing a second residency in Plastic Surgery at the prestigious Montefiore Hospital/Albert Einstein Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, completing training in 1989. He practiced Plastic Surgery for over 30 years, serving as the Plastic Surgery Division Chief at Shore Medical Center and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Centers in Atlantic County, NJ and raising his family nearby. Marc met Sissy-the love of his life- in 1982, marrying her four years later. He would call the two of them the perfect team as they fed off each other's strengths. Together they built their dream life on a foundation of trust and devotion. He was a model family man, who measured his own success by the happiness of his wife and 3 children. Marc was also proud to have a tight-knit group of friends with whom he shared family values and adventure. Espousing the view that the best memories were cultivated by experiences, there was not a playground, museum, or adventure park in the Delaware Valley that they did not explore together. Most memorably, nearly every winter weekend Marc packed the SUV with his beloved family and dogs to meet friends for skiing and snowboarding in the Catskill Mountains by day, while spending nights playing board games and reading by the fireplace. Dr. Feldman loved his work, and his staff was his second family. For nearly 30 years he practiced beside his trusted partner Dr. David Rayfield, never missing a day of work. The relationship with his patients was something that Marc prized above all else, always taking extra time to get to know patients and their families. Upon his premature retirement due to his illness, he received hundreds of cards with testimonials about how much patients and families appreciated his tremendous care and warmth. Dr. Feldman is survived by his wife Sissy (née Anna Gulya), his three children Mathew (Alise), Jenna, and Jay; his granddaughter Aviva; his brother Larry (Stephanie) and nephew Ben; his sister Nancy and niece Keri (Richard) and grandnephew Tyler and nephew Thomas (Vivian). Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Thursday January 6th at 1:30 PM at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Jewish Family Services of Atlantic County (www.jfsatlantic.org
), the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (mjnpancreaticfund.org
), or the charity of the donor's choice
. Services in care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing. www.jsgfunerals.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.