I am saddened to hear about the passing of Marc. I met Mark the hard way as I had a Car Radiator Blow Up in my Face. I had severe 2nd Degree Burns and He was the Plastic Surgeon at Shore during this time. I remember him telling me he worked in a burn center and he told me how to take care of my burns. He was the One of the Nicest Doctor I had ever had the experience to meet. He called me on a Sunday to check on me. He gave me such comfort during a tough time. I never forgot how he treated me and how he made me feel. Marc made it possible that you would not be able to tell I had a burn. He is a True Hero a Blessing To Me. I am sorry for the loss to his family and friends. I am sure he touched many people in such a positive and uplifting way, not just me. His passing is a Huge Loss for Many. May God be with Everyone in His Family during this time and forever

Jim Murphy Other January 5, 2022