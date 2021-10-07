Menu
Marcia Ingham
Ingham, Marcia (Mason), - 82, of Port Republic, went to be with Jesus on Mon., Oct. 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Norman, and her son, John (Tillie), and daughter Jennifer. Martie is also survived by her siblings Edna (John) Henry, Billy John (Jan) Mason, Donna Henderson, and Harry (Holly) Mason, and by Norman's sisters, Linda and Carol. Martie also leaves behind her granddaughters Savanna, Alexis, and Tara, and a great-grandson Landon. Many nieces and nephews loved their Aunt Martie. Martie was predeceased by her parents Elijah and Marcia Mason as well as four siblings. Martie loved the Lord with her whole heart, mind, and soul, and she loved people. She considered the members of "Port Church" her second family, and she sang, taught, and served among them with great devotion. Martie spent many summers serving as a counselor and teacher at Delanco Camp in Tabernacle Township. Visitation begins at 11 am, Sat. Oct. 9th with a Celebration of Martie's Life following at 12 pm at Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Port Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-000. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.
Jenny - I am so sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. She was a very special person and I have fond memories of her from the time we spent at your house when we were kids. Love to you and your family - Karen
Karen (Smith) Davis
October 8, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Marties passing. She was always such a joy to talk with at her appointments. She was always looking out for someone else . Rest in Peace Marties.
PAMELA J Esposito
October 8, 2021
