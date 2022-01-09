Tzioutziouklaris, Marcia (nee Sheldon), - 78, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 13, 1943, she was a lifelong native of the Atlantic City area. After graduating ACHS, she became a member of the Show Makers Theater Guild and the Scuba Club. She loved to play the piano, travel, ski and horseback ride. She loved all kinds of music and loved the outdoors. Marcia met many life long friends working as a pedorthist in the family business- Sheldon's Foot Comfort Shop-which was a staple in the Atlantic City community for years. She met the love of her life, Konstantinos Tzioutziouklaris at the Melody Lounge in Atlantic City and they shared 47 blessed years together. In those years, they built a beautiful family and a successful business- North Star Construction Company. Marcia was strong in faith and was a Sunday school teacher for a number of years at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She loved her family and friends dearly and when it came to sending greeting cards, Marcia never missed a moment. She made sure that her family and friends knew how much they were loved and appreciated through every milestone. She loved spending time with her family, watching British tv and being with her animals (Zeusy, Dolcevita, Kolokitha and Freddy Mercury). Marcia is now reunited with her soul mate Konstatinos Tzioutziouklaris. She is also predeceased by her parents Joseph & Sylvia Sheldon and her brother Lawrence Sheldon. She will be terribly missed by her two daughters Athina Tzioutziouklaris, Athanasia Nugent, son James Nugent and her precious koukla Victoria Anne. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law- Dimitrios and Agni Tzioutziouklaris, her sister Jane Sheldon, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to COVID, a closed funeral will be held for immediate family and friends. For extended family and friends who wish to pay their respects, a live stream of services will be held on Jeffries and Keates Facebook page on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Boys Town charity. Marcia was the kindest, warmest and classiest woman who will truly be missed. To share your fondest memory of Marcia please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.