Annarelli, Margaret Frances (Spell), - 97, longtime resident of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on December 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Margaret was a graduate of Olney High School class of 1942. She was the daughter of Edward and Margaret E. Spell. Her lifelong love of travel was sparked in 1952 when she went to Germany and lived abroad for 6 months helping her sister with her newborn baby. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Dominic, with whom she co-owned Annarelli's Bike Shop for 21 years. Loving mother of Michael Annarelli (Janice), Mark Annarelli (Sue), and Mia Philips (Larry). Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas & Hannah Annarelli; Danielle Kershbaumer (Jeremy); Dominique Taccarino (Jeff), and Jade & Dora Philips. Adoring great grandmother of Kinsley Kershbaumer and Jeffrey and Leonardo Taccarino. Also, surviving is her sister, Sally Clarke of Houston, Texas, and many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret's Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ocean City Ecumenical Council, PO Box 1001, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.