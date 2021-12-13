Menu
Margaret Nee Love "Peggy" Attenbrunn
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Attenbrunn, Margaret "Peggy" nee Love, - 93, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021. She was born in Pennsylvania. She worked at Sears until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her children, Kathy Clark (James), David (Sharon), Linda Berry (Jack); 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and crafting. She was a member of Linwood Community Church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Linwood Community Church 1838 Shore Road Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Linwood Community Church. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ
Dec
15
Service
11:00a.m.
1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorry for the loss of your mother. My prayers go out do the family. To Linda Kathy and Dave
John Otta sorry for the loss of your mother
January 8, 2022
Sorry for your loss of your mother. My prayers go out to Linda and Dave. And Kathy
John Ott
January 8, 2022
Sorry we live so far away. We would like to be at your mother's service. She and your Dad were good friends of my mother and dad..
Judy Fagerheim
Friend
December 13, 2021
