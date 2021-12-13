Attenbrunn, Margaret "Peggy" nee Love, - 93, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021. She was born in Pennsylvania. She worked at Sears until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her children, Kathy Clark (James), David (Sharon), Linda Berry (Jack); 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and crafting. She was a member of Linwood Community Church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Linwood Community Church 1838 Shore Road Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Linwood Community Church. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2021.