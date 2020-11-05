Hasher, Margaret Cathryn (nee Hawthorne), - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, (formerly Philadelphia and Ocean City) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on November 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on April 30, 1940, Marge graduated from Hallahan Catholic School for Girls and Holy Family University. She taught in Catholic schools for 40 years at St. Jerome's and St. Anselm's in Philadelphia, and then at Blessed Sacrament in Margate, NJ after she made her move to the shore, until she retired in 2005. Marge was a devout Catholic and very active in her church at St. Gianna in Northfield as a lector, CCD teacher, and part of the bereavement committee. She was also active in her community at Village Grande at Little Mill, serving as the President of their Board. Marge is survived by her three children Peggy, Pattianne (Joe), and Jimmy (Stacie); her sister, Pat (Wayne); her grandchildren Jaime (Josh), Dorothy (Jon), Caitlin, Danielle, Matthew, Julia, Patrick, Timmy, Danny, and Jimmy, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren Jessica, Joshua, Gianna, Nicholas, and Braelyn. Marge is predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim, and her parents Margaret and Robert. A viewing will be held from 11am-12:30pm on Saturday, October 7th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 1pm at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08221. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
) or The Delaware Valley Chapter at 2004 Sproul Road, Suite 208, Broomall, PA 19008. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 5, 2020.