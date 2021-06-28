Menu
Margaret A. Creelman
FUNERAL HOME
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Creelman, Margaret A., - 74, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 25, 2021. Margaret was born on January 21, 1947 to the late Michael and Margaret (Yeager) Luppi. She was born and raised in Vineland and remained a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1965 and worked for Reliance Insurance, Armellini Express, and Comar for many years. Margaret was a kind, loving, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She enjoyed bowling, camping, and attending Philadelphia Phillies baseball games. Margaret cherished every moment shared with her family and friends and loved the sun and warm weather. Margaret is survived by her husband of 53 years, Albert J. Creelman; daughter Lynn Creelman (Ken Metzler); two granddaughters, Gabrielle and Julianna DeSousa. She is also survived by sister-in-law Rose Gabriele (Lou); brother-in-law Jack Curlett; nieces Kelly McDermott, Jeanine McDermott, Jennifer Allonardo, June Anderson, Teresa Hirst, Brenda DeSaro and Diana Lightcap; nephew Donald Black and many loving great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by twin sister Marcella McDermott; sisters-in-law Ida May Black and Barbara Curlett, and her brother-in-law John McDermott. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Holy Redeemer Hospice. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Margaret was my best friend for 50 years. She was such a good person. She was kind and thoughtful. May she rest in peace. Sending all her family Love. She will forever live in my heart.
Joan Wokoeck
June 28, 2021
Condolences to the family. I remember the twins well. We went to school together from grade school to VHS.
Mary Frances Smith Hadley
School
June 28, 2021
