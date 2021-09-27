Garrison, Margaret "Margie" Harriet (nee Hennaut), - 82, of Sweetwater, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 19th in North Cape May, NJ, after a brief bout with lung cancer. Margie did not battle, she did everything with grace; that's what she should be remembered for most. Margie was born in Bloomfield, NJ. Graduated from East Orange HS in 1957. Married Ralph "Garry" Garrison in 1961 and started their family in Clark, NJ. In 1967 Margie and her family moved to Sweetwater, NJ where Garry became a business partner and Margie a secretary at their family's marina, Mullica River Boat Basin in Greenbank. After closing the marina the couple established a new boat dealership in Waretown, NJ, Carolina Classics of New Jersey. The two were inseparable; they were the center of each other's universe. Together they traveled around the world and considered the Florida Keys their second home. Margie was passionate about shopping, clothes, casinos, and home decorating. Her smile and effervescent sense of humor attracted her many devoted friends who will always cherish the memories they have of her. Her High School yearbook said, "Margie wants to find a way to get rich quick", and although she never won the "mego" bucks she always joked about, she enjoyed the priceless blessing of her husband's love and lifelong devotion, a wealth of memorable times spent with her close friends, and the rich rewards of love and caring from her mother, her children, and their families. Predeceased by her father, Victor G Hennaut; Florence E Hennaut, mother, best friend; and gambling partner, and "Her Guy", Garry Garrison. She is survived by son, Victor Garrison of Ventnor, NJ; her daughter-in-law, Gina; and her grandchildren, Ian and Emily; her son, Kevin Garrison Sr. of Buena, NJ; her daughter-in-law, Beth; her grandchildren, Kevin Garrison Jr. of Elwood, NJ; Amber Conaghy of Woodbury, NJ, and Justin Merlie his wife Bree; and great-grandchild, Boe Carson of Crimora, VA. Also survived by her brother, Thomas Hennaut of Tuckerton, NJ, and wife, Wilma, and brother-in-law Lloyd Garrison and wife Lorraine of Millstone Township, NJ. Margie requested there be no service or funeral. Her wish is to have her's and Garry's ashes combined and scattered in a location dear to the two of them. Family can be contacted through the Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in tribute to Margie to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.