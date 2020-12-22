Menu
Margaret Gerace
Gerace, Margaret (DeMore), - 93, of Mays Landing, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2020, at the Health Center of Galloway. Originally born in Hammonton to Carmen and Maggie DeMore, Margaret moved to Mays Landing in 1946. She was a seamstress, retiring after 34 years of service. She worked at Mizpah Coat Factory, Top of Mart, Aron Fashion, and B&G's Clothing Shop. Margaret was also a member of the Rain Maker's Club. She enjoyed canning, baking, gardening, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Margaret is predeceased by her husband Jim; brothers Carmen, Tom, Anthony, Pat, Dominick, and Mario DeMore; sisters Josephine DiGioia and Anna Martino. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Gerace) Molinelli and husband Charles; son, James Gerace; grandchildren Kathy (Molinelli) Kochman and husband Trent; Maria Molinelli; Lew Loper; great-grandson Nick Loper; great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Ashlie. Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.
My deepest sympathy to all of Margaret's family. She was good friends with my Mom (Marie Andronico from Hammonton) when they were very young. I also had spoken to your Mom a few occasions in the past and she was such a sweet lady. She would always tell me about how my Mom gave her a coat back in their earlier days and she never forgot that. Margaret Rest in Peace and May God Bless your family with comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Darlene Andronico Granick
December 24, 2020
Margie and family, so sorry for your loss. I still have memories of when we use to visit your family with the Barbettos. We just lost my mom on November 30th so I know how hard it is but also nice knowing they are in a better place. (mon was 94) Butch
Butch Warker
December 24, 2020
wow very hard to believe, later the whole gang can chat with brother Mario rest well ... John
john implazio
December 22, 2020
What a wonderful lady. We so enjoyed camping with her. So many fond memories. Also, making wine and canning. My deepest sympathy to all her family.
SANDY DE MORE
December 22, 2020
Bless her heart. May she Rest In Peace
Barbara Coles
December 22, 2020
Dear Gerace family, Margaret was a sister to my uncle Dom (DeMore) . It is hard to believe that everyone in her generation has now passed. Our families would always get together for special occasions and everyone always had a great time. Margaret and the whole DeMore family always were great people to be around. I can´t recall even on occasion, growing up, when everyone wasn´t happy and enjoying themselves. Our deepest condolences. We will always have good memories. Larry & Marge Barresi
Larry Barresi
December 22, 2020
Jimmy and family, so sorry to read of the loss of your mother. I remember so vividly your house on the hill and the times we would visit. May she rest in peace and your memories of her remain with you forever. God Bless.
Janice Lorraine Cavileer
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Margaret passing She was a sweetheart xoxo
Rose Jones
December 22, 2020
