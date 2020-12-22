My deepest sympathy to all of Margaret's family. She was good friends with my Mom (Marie Andronico from Hammonton) when they were very young. I also had spoken to your Mom a few occasions in the past and she was such a sweet lady. She would always tell me about how my Mom gave her a coat back in their earlier days and she never forgot that. Margaret Rest in Peace and May God Bless your family with comfort and peace during this difficult time.

Darlene Andronico Granick December 24, 2020