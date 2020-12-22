Gerace, Margaret (DeMore), - 93, of Mays Landing, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2020, at the Health Center of Galloway. Originally born in Hammonton to Carmen and Maggie DeMore, Margaret moved to Mays Landing in 1946. She was a seamstress, retiring after 34 years of service. She worked at Mizpah Coat Factory, Top of Mart, Aron Fashion, and B&G's Clothing Shop. Margaret was also a member of the Rain Maker's Club. She enjoyed canning, baking, gardening, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Margaret is predeceased by her husband Jim; brothers Carmen, Tom, Anthony, Pat, Dominick, and Mario DeMore; sisters Josephine DiGioia and Anna Martino. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Gerace) Molinelli and husband Charles; son, James Gerace; grandchildren Kathy (Molinelli) Kochman and husband Trent; Maria Molinelli; Lew Loper; great-grandson Nick Loper; great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Ashlie. Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.