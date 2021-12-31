Hinmon, Margaret (Marge), - 98, of Galloway Township, was Promoted to Glory and called to her heavenly home on Dec. 29, 2021. Marge was born December 12, 1923, at home on Sixth Avenue in Galloway, then called Absecon Highlands. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Gehlert) Adolf, who in 1924 built a homestead farm on the corner of Pitney Road and Jimmie Leeds Road where they raised and sold chickens and eggs. Marge attended the 4-room schoolhouse on Sixth Avenue through the 8th Grade subsequently graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1942. After WWII Marge married her beloved husband of 57 years, Grover Allison Hinmon. They moved to Northfield, NJ, where they lived and raised two sons, Curtis and Lee. A lifelong member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Pleasantville, Marge was confirmed (1938), married (1946), and with her young family became a devoted and faithful servant of the Lord. Her activities in the church included Altar Guild, Women of Epiphany, Food Pantry and The Friday Morning Crew. In her later years, Marge moved back to Galloway and attended Reformation Lutheran Church. She will be remembered by family and friends for her faith and her love of people. She was kind and generous, a blessing to all who knew her. In the 1950s and 1960s, Marge worked as a waitress at Tommy Feori's Fairmount Inn, and Schrul's Restaurant both in Egg Harbor Township. Later she worked in Somers Point at the Hallmark Windsor Card Shop where she became manager, retiring in 1987. Through the years she was a team bowler at the Northfield lanes, a golfer with the B.L. England Ladies Golf Association, and a Shore Mall Walker. Marge was an active member of the Absecon Chapter of AARP helping to run bus trips and to organize seasonal luncheons. Marge and Grover enjoyed traveling to many locations in the USA, Canada and Europe. Marge is survived by her sons Curtis, of Galloway; Lee and his wife Peggy, of New Port Richey, FL; three grandchildren Amy and husband Powell Fulton, of Rome, GA; Bryan Hinmon and wife Ashley, of Denver, CO; Becky and husband DJ Satinoff, of Trinity, FL; and six great-grandchildren Hunter, Kate, Landon, Ellie, Luke, Myles. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, aides, and home helpers from AtlantiCare and NJ Health Hospice for their care and compassion. They are truly angels among us. Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours and burial will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery, EHT. The Reverend Heidi Link will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Blanche Harffey Higher Education Fund at Reformation Lutheran Church, PO Box 467, Absecon, NJ 08201-0467. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
