Lucca, Margaret J. "Peggy" (nee Maybara), - 91, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ, and worked in the Personnel Department for Lenox China, Inc. in Pomona, NJ for over 30 years. She is predeceased by her parents, Gilbert and Marion Maybara, and husband Anthony J. Lucca. Surviving are her nieces and nephews, John Rizzote and his wife Peggy of Hammonton, NJ, John Lucca of Boynton Beach, Florida, Carmen Andronico of Hammonton, NJ, Marie and Josephine Pitale of Hammonton, NJ and Josephine Ahearn of Beverly, NJ along with many great-nieces, great-nephews and her caregiver Lyn. Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church Third & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Peggy's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.